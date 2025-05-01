Sullivans Island On Lockdown Following Vehicular Hit-And-Run

Manhunt underway after two were hospitalized following an “intentional” vehicular strike…

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting officers of the Sullivans Island Police Department (SIPD) as they search the South Carolina Lowcountry community for an armed suspect involved in the aftermath of what appears to have been a deliberate hit-and-run incident involving children.

At least two children and one adult were injured during the incident – which took place at approximately 12:48 p.m. EDT outside of Sullivans Island Elementary School. Two of the victims – a child and the adult – were transported to a local hospital for treatment. A second juvenile was treated at the scene and released to their parents.

According to the neighboring Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD), which is assisting the investigation, a “manhunt” for a male suspect began shortly after a suspect fled the scene on foot armed with a knife.

The suspect sought by police is a heavyset, middle-aged “white male” with a “bald head and a beard” who was last seen “wearing a red shirt and shorts.” This individual was last seen on foot on Jasper Boulevard – located between Station 30 and Station 32 streets on the northeastern tip of the island.

***

***

A shelter in place warning was issued for Sullivans Island – and was still in place as of 3:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday (May 1, 2025).

Checkpoints were established at Breach Inlet – which separates Sullivans Island from Isle of Palms to the northeast – and on the Ben Sawyer Causeway, which separates Sullivans Island from the mainland of Charleston County.

Officers, deputies and agents from multiple jurisdictions were assisting SIPD and IOPPD in conducting door-to-door searches. Law enforcement drones were also assisting in the search.

Anyone who encounters the suspect is urged “not to approach” and to immediately call 911.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

