Guest Column: Time To Revisit South Carolina Legislators’ Compensation

by DIANE HARDY

***

The topic of legislator compensation is a charged one, but it is probably good to have the discussion. As the Executive Director of the Mom and Pop Alliance of SC I have had the opportunity to watch the legislature closely as we strive to bring the needs of small businesses to the forefront in Columbia, S.C.. Clearly, one of the ways to create a stronger voice for small businesses in our State House is to have more small business owners serving in state-level elected positions. Our entire state benefits when ordinary citizens from a variety of backgrounds including farmers, small business owners and others of working age are wanting and willing to do the right thing in serving.

As it stands now, it seems the only ways a person can serve in the S.C. General Assembly and not suffer greatly from an economic standpoint is if they are retired, independently wealthy, or at times, perhaps, in search of a secondary gain from holding office.

Does this sound like a healthy form of representative government? Three suggestions to improve the current system are 1) Offer compensation in line with today’s inflation 2) Modify their schedule 3) Enforce stronger ethics rules.

***

DONE RIGHT, THE JOB IS NOT EASY!

***

It’s important to remember that the time commitment for legislators is much more than being in Columbia three days a week. I have heard some say, “We shouldn’t raise their pay, they only work 51 days a year,” but IF one takes the position seriously, there is much, much more to serving than meets the eye. With often little to no staff support, they also have:

Constituent services and communication

Delegation meetings

Fundraising/campaigning for reelection

Special sessions

Researching issues

In-district events

LOTS of driving

Studying bills (of which there are hundreds)

and much more

Moreover, there is the psychological toll that comes with sometimes having to make difficult decisions on issues that can have valid arguments on both sides with significant consequences for citizens regardless of the outcome.

***

WHAT IS THEIR COMPENSATION?

***

So, what is the compensation for a job that if done right is practically a full-time position?

Details of legislators’ compensation packages are surprisingly elusive online. However, we were able to gather the following:

$10,400 base salary, unchanged since 1990s

base salary, unchanged since 1990s $12,000 in-district expense reimbursement, not monitored, but also taxable

in-district expense reimbursement, not monitored, but also taxable $600 est. reimbursement for Charleston-area legislator weekly round-trip travel, annualized

est. reimbursement for Charleston-area legislator weekly round-trip travel, annualized $11,373 per diem for 17 weeks at 3 days a week*

*Investigation of per diem details was not easy. Online, we found estimates of $140-$160/day, $185/day, $223/day and $231/day. We used $223, as it was from a reliable source and seemed like a fair average.*

Thats $34,373 total (MUCH OF WHICH IS TAXABLE & USED TO COVER THEIR EXPENSES IN SERVING).

All legislators are eligible to purchase health and dental coverage through state plans which are subsidized while in office and can be continued after office but WITHOUT subsidies.

Longer-serving legislators (elected before Nov. 2012) have the additional benefit of being eligible for the General Assembly Retirement System, while those elected after 2012 do not.

***

WHY SHOULD WE OFFER FAIR COMPENSATION?

***

The economic sacrifice is even greater for small business owners and working-age individuals. We have spoken with legislators who, because of serving, have missed out on promotions, lost bids on jobs or projects and endure diminished sales due to the crazy schedule that comes with this position. Some folks argue that our founders intended it to be “service” – which involves sacrifice – but I don’t believe they should lose money to serve.

With the current system we run the risk of burning out the folks who are there for the right reasons and we will see more folks who are in office because it benefits them personally in some way, which potentiates catastrophic consequences for our state.

While compensation is very important, perhaps an even more important modification that would allow a greater number of small business owners to run for office is efficient scheduling. While legislative session runs from January through May, the position is much more time-intensive than many people might realize. The amount of time legislators spend in Columbia (away from their families, jobs and businesses) is not easy, especially for those who drive long distances. Wouldn’t it make more sense for them to be in session Mondays and Tuesdays, for example, with slightly longer days than the current three short days (Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays) in the middle of the week? Streamlining lawmakers’ time in Columbia would lead to several benefits:

Reduced driving time and expenses

Easier on families (especially those raising children who serve)

Less time with lobbyists and more time in-district

More small business owners and those of working-age could potentially serve

Less time in Columbia and more time in-district may also help break up some of the “groupthink” that can be very prevalent in the legislature during session.

***

STRONGER ETHICS RULES ARE NEEDED

***

No doubt, South Carolina would benefit from more comprehensive ethic rules including stronger rules to flush out conflicts of interest, prohibiting legislators from voting on bills that impact their incomes (so political insiders can’t deliver policies to benefit industries they are associated with).

Does it seem right that Personal Injury Attorneys can vote against common-sense lawsuit reform when their votes can increase their income outside of the legislature? Who believes they should vote on judges that their law firms may potentially appear before?

Don’t get me wrong. As I’ve noted elsewhere, I have nothing against attorneys (my son is one). It is the system we have in the Palmetto State that is the problem! Additionally, greater transparency around ALL benefits they receive – such as the ability to purchase football tickets at prices that are not available to average citizens – is warranted.

***

GETTING BACK TO TRUE CITZEN LEGISLATORS

It seems apparent that our state and the governance of it would benefit from fairer compensation, a more efficient schedule and tighter ethics rules. If we want true citizen-legislators from a variety of backgrounds who are there to honestly serve the people and not for any secondary gain (financial, or otherwise), then it’s only right to compensate them for the incredible burden this job can be, not to mention how the time demand from serving in office has changed over the years with the advent of social media and overflowing email boxes.

It is estimated that costs have increased 65% since 1990. Given the demands of doing this job right, is it fair that we ask them to do it for pay rates from the last century?

If you were a working-age individual with a family to support, what would it cost for YOU to serve in the S.C. General Assembly given the disruptions to career, time away from family, and impact on quality of life that go with it? Why should our willing fellow citizens be expected to do it for any less?

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Diane Hardy is a former nurse anesthetist turned entrepreneur, who (along with her business partner) recently opened her second franchise bakery in Greenville. She is the Executive Director of the Mom and Pop Alliance of SC, which she founded during Covid upon discovering South Carolina’s over 400,000 small businesses had little representation in our State House. The Alliance provides education, communication, and advocacy for SC’s family-owned businesses. Her passion for South Carolina’s small business is strong, and as such she donates her time to the organization, accepting no salary or government funding. Her love for our state isn’t new. Before launching the Mom and Pop Alliance she was the founder and host of The Palmetto Panel (2014-2019), an annual statewide conference highlighting issues impacting South Carolina. Diane has a bachelor’s degree in nursing and psychology from Michigan State as well as a master’s degree from MUSC.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

