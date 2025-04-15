Democrat Floats Challenge To U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Former Democrat congressional candidate Annie Andrews is mulling a bid for the U.S. Senate against “Republican” Lindsey Graham, multiple sources familiar with her thinking have confirmed to FITSNews.

An über-liberal, ultra-woke pediatrician, Andrews unsuccessfully challenged Nancy Mace for the Palmetto State’s first congressional district in 2022. Despite raising more than $2 million for her candidacy – and having millions more dumped in via political action committees – Andrews was thrashed by Mace, who got 56.4% of the vote compared to her 42.5% .

What is it that makes Andrews – who bombed out in the most competitive House district in South Carolina – believe she’s capable of prevailing statewide where a Democrat hasn’t been elected since 2006 (and hasn’t been elected at the top of the ticket since 1998)?

Who knows… but anyone stroking a check to her candidacy might as well light that money on fire (not unlike the nine figures spent in 2020 on behalf of former Democrat chairman Jaime Harrison, who got just 44.2% of the vote against Graham).

To be clear: FITSNews has no love for the fiscally liberal, recklessly warmongering incumbent. As I noted recently, Graham’s claim to fame has been attempting to incite World War III in eastern Europe… a dramatic divergence from Donald Trump’s generally non-interventionist foreign policy bent. Also, Graham’s ostensibly pro-life maneuverings nearly cost Trump the 2024 election.

“South Carolina needs a senator for South Carolina… not a senator for Ukraine,” I wrote last month. “Or for the military-industrial complex.”

Yet Trump endorsed Graham for reelection… essentially guaranteeing him the GOP nomination.

As for Andrews, she formed a political action committee called Their Future following her defeat at Mace’s hands. According to filings from the Federal Election Commission (FEC), the entity raised $255,116 – but only spent $7,000 on “contributions to other committees.”

Tens of thousands of dollars were spent on Democrat consultants, however.

Andrews’ bio lists her as a clinical professor of pediatrics at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. She is also a senior advisor to anti-Second Amendment groups Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action.

While Andrews’ candidacy is Quixotic by definition, she has a massive social media following and has clearly demonstrated her adeptness at grifting… err, fundraising.

As for Graham, he remains exceedingly unpopular among Palmetto State Republicans – although he consistently outperforms his approval rating at the ballot box by double-digit margins. In other words, a large percentage of South Carolinians vote for him (in primary and general elections) because they feel they have no other credible option…

Could Andrews emerge as such a credible option? No…

Which, again, is why supporting her candidacy financially is like buying Hawk Tuah coins.

While South Carolina Republicans remain hopelessly divided, Democrats in the Palmetto State continue to run far left candidates and embrace far left causes. Which is why credible candidates keep leaving the party for the GOP.

