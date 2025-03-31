Top Lobbyist’s Sudden Death Shocks S.C. State House

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The sudden death of a prominent lobbyist and health care attorney sent shock waves through the South Carolina State House over the weekend – prompting an outpouring of grief and sympathy for one of the Palmetto State’s most well-known families.

Mary Elizabeth Mullikin, 38, originally of Camden, S.C., passed away early Sunday morning (March 30, 2025) from a reported cardiac event associated with an undisclosed bacterial disease.

Mullikin was the top lobbyist and general counsel for Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina – the largest health insurance provider in the Palmetto State. She was also the daughter of Tom Mullikin, a veteran military leader who only two months ago was sworn in as the new director of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR).

According to Mullikin, his daughter died “unexpectedly” after dealing with a “bacterial disease the last couple of days.”

“My life will be forever changed,” Mullikin wrote in an email distributed to numerous friends and family members on Sunday. “She was my heart. Watching her die is unexplainable. Giving your child her last rights is something I pray you will never experience.”

“For 38 years I had the greatest blessing imaginable,” Mullikin added. “I am devastated but know the Lord will carry me along.”

Just last Thursday (March 27, 2025) Mullikin was at the S.C. State House working on behalf of her client.

Prior to her work with Blue Cross Blue Shield, Mullikin was an associate at the Camden, S.C.-based Mullikin Law Firm. She also spent three years working in the advance office of the White House under former president George W. Bush.

A graduate of the Charleston School of Law, Mulliken received her undergraduate degree in business from the Moore School at the University of South Carolina.

Count on FITSNews to keep our audience updated in the event there is any additional information to be shared regarding Mullikin’s passing. In the meantime, we would extend our prayers and sympathies to her family members, friend and colleagues as they mourn her sudden and unexpected loss.

