Midlands Man Gets 40 Years In Prison For Child Sex Crimes

South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson announced this week that a Lexington County man pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor in the first degree.

According to a release from Wilson’s office, 41-year-old Daniel Wayne Robert Miller pleaded guilty on March 24, 2025 following an investigation conducted by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

The release noted that on April 8, 2021, LCSO investigator Cameron Sherban received a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children – advising that files of child sexual abuse material (or child porn) had been uploaded to an online account associated with Miller.

Following a search warrant that was served on the electronic service provider, law enforcement discovered numerous videos and images of child sexual abuse material – including multiple videos of Miller sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl in December of 2020, and January and February of 2021.

Miller was ultimately located in Lexington County on June 3, 2021 with the help from investigators from Wilson’s office. In a subsequent interview, he confessed to sexually assaulting the young girl between 15 and 20 times over a two-year period at his home in Lexington County.

Per the release, forensic examiner Jamie Johnson reviewed digital and computer-related items seized from Miller – which located the “sexual abuse videos of Miller assaulting the girl, as well as screen-recorded conversations from online chat sites where Miller recorded himself offering to share videos of the sexual assaults of the eight-year-old victim.”

Miller was sentenced by S.C. circuit court judge Debra McCaslin to thirty ( 30 ) years at the state’s Department of Corrections (SCDC) on the criminal sexual conduct charge with an additional ten ( 10 ) years in prison on the sexual exploitation of a minor charge – for a total sentence of forty ( 40 ) years.

Miller was given credit for the 1,390 days he’s already been in jail and will have to register as a sex offender, and will additionally be subject to mandatory GPS monitoring for life.

The attorney general’s office gives thanks to law enforcement officers with the LCSO, as well as the help investigators with the SCAGO’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit provided in helping locate Miller.

