Hampton County Narcotics And Explosives Investigation Nets Arrests

The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) announced two arrests this week following the execution of a narcotics search warrant near the Brunson, South Carolina area.

During the operation, deputies discovered a live grenade – prompting a quick response from specialized explosive units, according to a release from HCSO.

As a result of the investigation, 42-year-old David Madison Freeman and 41-year-old Marinna Nicole Ulmer of 844 Woodbury Lane were arrested and taken into custody.

Freeman was arrested on nine general sessions bench warrants and was additionally charged under state statutes. Those charges include:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance

Ulmer was also charged under South Carolina state statutes of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

(Hampton County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the release, sheriff Anthony Russell praised the swift and professional response of his deputies as well as members of the Marine Corps Explosive Disposal (EOD) team from Paris Island and deputies of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), who safely neutralized the grenade.

Both suspects are currently being held at the Hampton County detention center – with bond hearings pending.

HCSO is requesting bond be denied due to the seriousness of the charges and the potential risk the defendants pose to the community. HCSO also announced that additional charges may be filed against the defendants as the investigation continues.

“This operation demonstrates the dangers our deputies face daily while working to keep our community safe,” said Russell. “I am grateful for their courage and expertise in handling this high-risk situation.”

Russell added that HCSO remained committed to “removing dangerous individuals” and illegal weapons from their streets.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Freeman and Ulmer are both considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as they may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against them.

Count on FITSNews to provide any pertinent updates related to this case as it moves forward.

THE RELEASE…

(HCSO)

