International Soccer Star Ronaldinho Celebrates Upstate Stadium Groundbreaking

International soccer star Ronaldo de Assis Moreira – a.k.a. “Ronaldinho” – came to Mauldin, South Carolina this week to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new multi-use sports and entertainment facility in the Palmetto Upstate.

The 44-year-old Porto Alegre, Brazil native participated in the ceremonial dirt-turning for Triumph Stadium – the future home of the Greenville Triumph and Greenville Liberty, two South Carolina-based professional soccer teams. He was quite the draw, too, as more than 1,000 people attended the groundbreaking.

Ronaldinho, known as “O Bruxo” (a.k.a. “The Wizard”), is a two-time FIFA World Player of the Year and Ballon d’Or recipient. The midfielder retired in 2018 after a two-decade career which saw him win a World Cup, a Copa América, a Confederations Cup, a Champions League title and a Copa Libertadores. In fact, he is the only player in soccer history to capture all of those championships.

Last fall, Sports Illustrated ranked him No. 28 on its list of the greatest soccer players of all-time.

“The flicks, the tricks, the gold boots, the smile, Ronaldinho was a walking advertisement for everything good about soccer,” the publication noted.

A member of the Greenville Pro Soccer ownership group, Ronaldinho was brought on board by Wallace Cheves, a Greenville businessman who recognized the star’s ability to expand the profile of the franchises.

Ronaldinho heralded the new facility and pledged his ongoing support for the project.

“This stadium will be a place of dreams, where young boys and girls can come to watch their heroes and compete on the field,” he said. “I am proud to be part of this project, and I promise to support this club and the community, helping to make those dreams a reality.”

The Triumph participate in USL League 1, a fourteen-team league which launched six years ago. The league is slated to add another six franchises next year. The Liberty participate in the USL W League, which launched in 2022 and features more than sixty franchises.

“This stadium will be more than just a home for the Greenville Triumph and Liberty; it will be a place where champions are crowned, families gather, and communities unite,” said Joe Erwin, chairman and owner of both teams. “It will be a hub for our youth athletes, concertgoers, and community celebrations—a place where memories will be made for generations to come.”

Yep, that's really Ronaldinho watching USL League One's Greenville Triumph ?



The Brazilian icon is a minority owner of the team and was in town for the groundbreaking ceremony on a new stadium. Big US lower leagues guy ?pic.twitter.com/htk8HkSzUo — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) March 13, 2025

Developers hailed the stadium – which is the center of the BridgeWay Station project – as “a vibrant hub for sports, entertainment and community events.” According to them, it will have “significant economic and social benefits” for the area.

“BridgeWay Station is about community, connection, and creating memorable experiences,” said Phil Hughes, president of Hughes Investments. “The stadium will be more than just a place to watch soccer; it will be the beating heart of BridgeWay Station. We are excited to see this facility’s positive impact on our community for generations to come.”

The 10,000 -seat facility – which controversially received $4 million from state taxpayers – is set to open in 2026. City officials have touted it as “positioning Mauldin and the greater Greenville area as a premier destination for sports tourism and community gatherings in South Carolina.”

