Prioleau Alexander: The Truth About Joy Reid

I’ve never really given any thought to Joy Reid. I know she’s on The View, which is a show for vacuous drones who enjoy bitter, angry hags with upbeat names like Sunny, Joy, and Whoopie bemoaning how horrible America is.

In addition to that, I know… well, that’s it.

I don’t think I ever actually heard Reid’s voice, because I can simply read her retardedly racist blathering via the written word. Honestly, I’d rather have a never-ending loop of Tiny Tim singing Baby Shark in my ears than listen to the voices of those shriveled, old, liberal bats on The View.

Then, today, I learned Joy Reid had a show called ReidOut, that’s been cancelled. As my fellow veterans might say, it’s now, “Reid… out.”

She got canceled, of course, because her ratings couldn’t draw local car dealer advertising, much less national brands. Her last week on the air she managed to attract a total of 60,000 viewers, which makes an ad on her show significantly less effective than a one-day billboard on 1-26. MSNBC, the most socialist outlet on the air, just couldn’t suffer the financial losses associated with her paycheck and had to stop the bleeding.

Hilariously, Keith Olbermann reached out to his nine followers and proclaimed the decision to be racist.

MSNBC? Racist? Well, of course they are — but they hate whites, not people of color. Good Lord, these lunatics have spent a decade walking on landmines covered in broken glass and Legos to avoid saying so much as, “the parents with kids in inner city schools need to be more involved in their kids’ studies.”

Even obvious facts are verboten, lest a viewer think there’s a single problem in the world that’s not the fault of white men.

I wonder… is electricity our fault? Democracy? Air travel and automobiles?

But, seriously, Keith. Racist? Of course, you are the same dickweed who said Riley Gaines should shut up because she’s “a crappy swimmer,” but saying MSNBC is racist towards blacks? Those dumbasses have bled hundreds of millions of dollars propping up black media personalities and black causes that… hold… hold… black people don’t watch or support!

And you, brother Keith? You suck so bad MSNBC isn’t even willing to have you on as a token secular Jew… and that’s saying a lot. For three more minutes of relevance, I’m sure you’d happily report on “the proud Palestinian men executing those dirty Jew hostages.” You’d probably be willing to don a Queers for Palestine hoodie and beat up some NYC school kids wearing Yakamas.

But they haven’t called, even knowing you’d be happy to be a part of their Jew hatred. That’s how vapid, childish, and preposterous you are.

You should, however, be at least a little relieved. You aren’t the liberal who now has to scoop up Joy Reid’s rotting brain and put it on your payroll. It’ll be some poor idiots like the guys at Politico, who have to hire her as some kind of bullshit analyst and pay her to stay home and shut up. You know the gig, because I’m sure there’s a glory hole out there somewhere, injecting your monthly allowance.

So… Joy Reid. I honestly wouldn’t waste your time (and Will’s money) exploring this topic, except my guess is you’re equally clueless about this media Medusa.

So, what are some of Joy’s greatest hits?

“I’ll say it again: People on the right would trade all the tax cuts for the ability to openly say the n-word like in ‘the good old days.’ To them, not being able to be openly racist and discriminatory without consequence is oppression. Trump is the avatar for this ‘freedom.”

Now, let me go on record as saying “the N word” has no place in any conversation, anywhere at any time… but if you wanted to inspire a white racist to have a moment of Tourette’s, Joy Reid’s remarks would be a good place to start.

“A reminder that the earlier versions of these ‘anti-fake Critical Race Theory parents’ also used their children as fodder and false cries of “communism” to enforce their ultra-conservative, white-supremacist vision of America.” (SIC)

If preventing schools from teaching white first graders that “they are hateful racists and always will be” is ultra-conservative, white-supremacist… then I must be Jefferson Davis, wearing a Nazi SS uniform, puttin’ my Zippo to a cross.

“You can’t even say slavery was bad now in the Republican Party. That’s how far it’s gone.”

Umm… Joy? It was black and brown voters who handed Trump the popular vote. Are they pro-slavery?

You have Republicans in multiple states including Florida passing and pushing laws that will allow people to hit Black Lives Matter protesters or any protesters they like with their cars…. they seemed to have gotten back into lynching, hanging, all sorts of other draconian 19th-Century fare.

Believe me, Joy… if I was allowed to run over BLM protestors in Florida, I’d have moved there the day the law passed. Not peaceful protestors – who have filed for a permit and are exercising their First Amendment right – but rioting, looting, thugs lighting everything on fire? You bet. Green energy punks blocking commuters? Splat. “Kill the Jews” protestors? Bah-bump. Not sure where you got the lynching and hanging vibe, but kudos to the writer who thought to insert a book-learnin’ word like “draconian” during editing.

“Elon Musk, I guess he — you know — misses the old South Africa in the ’80s. He wants that back.”

You know who else wants the 80’s South Africa back? Black South Africans. After the thrill of one-man one-vote got old, blacks have watched as the nation has descended into shit-hole level chaos. The only South Africans who don’t want the 80’s South Africa back are those who work in the government, because they openly steal every penny of aid and live lavish lives overlooking tin shanty ghettoes. You ought to visit sometime, maybe chat with some folks. Ask them about how their lives were improved by the tens of millions of Covid dollars we sent.

“What Republicans are saying is they’re going to make it torture for you to vote in line by having fewer machines, beat-up machines at places….places where black folks live…make it impossible or torture for you to vote in line. This is the end of democracy in America.

Republicans are going to torture Blacks by demanding they wait in line to vote? If that’s the case, the real medieval cruelty is doled out by grocery stores, movie theaters, theme parks, crowded bars, the DMV, and Zippy Marts that sell Lotto tickets. I also suppose it’s worth noting that the Republic managed to muddle by for 200 years via in-person voting, so statements of democracy’s demise is probably overstated.

“Ted Cruz says a lot of stupid things. He does a lot of stupid things. But I personally, as a person of color, as a black person, am beyond offended that he would dare use the word ‘Jim Crow’ when his party is literally a Jim Crow Party….”

Newsflash, Joy: Democrats were the party of Jim Crow. Ted Cruz is a Republican.

***

“You have the Democrats, the responsible parent telling you to be decent to people who are different from you and take care of the Earth, and don’t threaten to kill people.

a) “Parent” is an odd analogy, given Democrats are the ones who want a “parent” to be able to murder their 8-month viable baby.

b) “Responsible” is also goofy, given they think 13-year-olds are responsible enough to sterilize themselves without parental consent.

c) If the libs in California “took care of the earth” with brush clearing and control burns, half of LA wouldn’t have gone up in flames.

d) And threaten? Our boy Kyle Rittenhouse didn’t threaten to kill anyone — he just rolled up and Tee-yow! Tee-yow! Tee-yow! Went two for three, and #3 ain’t gonna be opening jars anytime soon — if you get my drift.

***

“It’s also important to unpack the myth of Thanksgiving. It is a holiday riddled with historical inaccuracies. Built on this myth that the indigenous welcomed their colonizers with open arms and ears of corn.”

Actually, that’s exactly what the Indians did, because whitie had shiny crap and colorful cloth they wanted. And the first Thanksgiving was indeed whites and Wampanoags Indians breaking bread together. Why? The Wampas had a beef with the Massachusetts Indian tribe, and wanted whitie to loan them some sticks-that-go-boom to make the slaughter more efficient.

***

Given that fact doesn’t play a role in any of Joy’s opinions, I can’t see why it would play a role in her history.

Alexander…out.

