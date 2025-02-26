Alleged TikTok Fraudster Arrested Again

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

An alleged TikTok fraudster accused of stealing funds intended for the family of South Carolina pastor’s wife Mica Francis Miller has been arrested again — this time for allegedly embezzling more than $81,000 from a local high school booster club in Georgia.

Susan Lynn Nelson, 44, of Richmond Hill, Georgia, was hit with the latest charges on Tuesday (February 25, 2025) while she was being held without bond at the Bryan County detention center. Nelson has been in custody since her initial arrest on January 30, 2025.

Nelson gained notoriety last fall after allegedly exploiting contributors participating in a TikTok fundraiser organized by the group “So Called Mess.” In her capacity with this group, Nelson volunteered to oversee fundraising efforts on behalf of the Francis family. More than $15,000 was raised, but the family received only $180 . When Nelson was confronted about issues with the campaign, she confessed to taking the money – claiming to have spent the funds on booze and sex workers.

Court documents later asserted that she defrauded the family of nearly $16,000 . At the time, group members suspected Nelson’s involvement in other fraudulent schemes — suspicions which now appear to have been well-founded.

As president of the Richmond Hill High School Wild Kicks Booster Club, Nelson is accused of misappropriating more than $81,000 for her personal use. Prosecutors say she used the stolen funds to pay for personal expenses, including wireless bills and OnlyFans subscriptions.

Court documents claim Nelson transferred money to her personal bank account and a business bank account. She also allegedly changed the name of the booster club bank account in an attempt to conceal the fraudulent transfers.

According to these court filings, Nelson was charged with felony “theft by deception” after she allegedly obtained $51,199 in funds belonging to the booster club by deceitful means. She was further charged with felony “theft by conversion” after obtaining and converting for her own use property in the amount of $9,519.75 . Finally, Nelson was hit with a felony forgery charge for writing more than ten checks in a fictitious manner.

Nelson was previously denied bond on the first round of charges against her on February 4, 2025. Her next court appearance is scheduled for March 20, 2025.

While we await updates in her case, you check out the latest developments in the Mica Miller saga by clicking here…

