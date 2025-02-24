Three Arrested In Alleged Pee Dee ‘Revenge Plot’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Agents of the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) made three arrests last week in connection with an alleged kidnapping revenge plot that has left a victim clinging to life at a Florence County hospital.

The male victim, whose name has not been publicized, was allegedly abducted as part of a “revenge plot” related to a stolen pickup truck. Sources close to the investigation indicate the alleged theft of the truck – which took place in nearby Darlington County – involved several “prominent Pee Dee people.”

When local justice failed to resolve the matter to their satisfaction, they are alleged to have taken the law into their own hands. Specifically, sources familiar with the inquiry say two of the defendants located the alleged truck thief, pursued him, zip-tied him, drove him around for a period of time and then pushed him out of their vehicle.

Another individual connected to the plot is accused of striking the victim with a vehicle as he was crossing the road.

“All retribution for stealing a pickup,” a source familiar with the situation told FITSNews.

Last Tuesday (February 18, 2025), SLED agents arrested 35-year-old Tony Randall Carter Jr. of Florence, S.C. and 36-year-old Thomas Antwan Solomon of Timmonsville, S.C. were arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation. The following day, 33-year-old Brandi Campbell Dowling of Timmonsville was arrested for her role in the alleged plot.

All three were booked at the Florence County detention center and charged with third degree assault and battery, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. All three were denied bond on the kidnapping and conspiracy charges.

Additional charges and other arrests in this case are likely forthcoming, sources close to the investigation have told this media outlet. We have also been informed allegations were made against a local law enforcement officer in connection with the plot.

SLED deferred comment on the matter pending the formal release of additional information related to the case, which sources at the agency indicated was scheduled for sometime today (February 24, 2025).

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Carter, Solomon and Dowling are considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as any of them may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against them.

Barring a conflict, their cases would be prosecuted by the office of S.C. twelfth circuit solicitor Edgar L. Clements III.

This is a developing story… please check back for additional information.

