Bowen Turner Arrested for Violating Conditional Release, Failing Drug Test

At the tender age of 22, South Carolina “fortunate son” Bowen Turner has amassed a criminal record that would rival that of a career criminal twice his age. However, this is not reflected in the sweetheart sentencing repeatedly extended to him by the Palmetto State’s judicial system.

On February 11, 2025 Turner was arrested by agents with the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC) for violating the terms of his conditional release – and for failing a drug test on February 6, 2025.

The most recent arrest occurred after Turner was alleged to have been drinking to excess at the Hillcrest Golf Club while under intense supervision. Sources indicate Turner has been observed publicly consuming alcohol at this location multiple times this year.

“Turner was being monitored on intensive supervision by SCDC but was allegedly consuming alcoholic beverages for months in public settings in clear violation of the terms of his parole,” Sarah Ford of the S.C. Victims Assistance Network wrote on the group’s Facebook page. “The question is how was he allowed to get away with this alleged behavior in public for so long while on intensive supervision with no consequence.”

An SCDC hearing on the latest charges is expected within the next two weeks. Until then, Turner is being held at the Orangeburg County detention center.

While there have been few meaningful consequences for Turner – who as a minor was accused of raping three different girls in three different counties – the S.C. Court of Appeals recently determined one of the repercussions of his reoffending would stick.

In a decision filed on January 8, 2025, the court upheld a previous ruling requiring Turner to register as a sex offender. This followed the revocation of a generous 2022 plea deal which would have kept him off the registry had he followed the rules. Turner appealed the ruling, arguing the probation court erred by denying his request for a continuance – and that it failed to exercise discretion in mandating his placement on the registry. However, the appellate court determined (.pdf) Turner had violated the conditions of his sentence, making the requirement legally justified.

Turner signed an agreement stating that any violation could result in mandatory sex offender registration. Portions of his sentencing were revoked after he was found to have consumed alcohol using a fake ID, an act prohibited under the terms of his release. The court’s ruling emphasized that probation is a privilege rather than a right and that Turner’s actions warranted enforcement of the original sentencing conditions.

