Alan Wilson: Let’s Bring DOGE To South Carolina

by ALAN WILSON

Since Donald Trump was sworn back into office, all eyes have been paying attention to the work being done by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Supporters have hailed it as a desperately needed reform to rein in the federal government’s gross amounts of fraud, waste, and abuse. Opponents, on the other hand, cry foul and proclaim it’s an unconstitutional power grab. Both sides agree that people are now paying more attention to how our government is misspending our money.

What’s happening at the federal level can also be done here in South Carolina. I am happy to see our legislative leaders begin to discuss the idea of a DOGE in this state. I strongly support this idea, and the good news is that our state already has a framework for establishing a DOGE-like agency. The Office of the State Inspector General is an agency that investigates allegations of fraud, waste, abuse, mismanagement, misconduct, violations of state or federal law, and misconduct by agencies and political subdivisions.

The problem, however, is that while the Inspector General’s office is good at receiving complaints of abuse and issuing its findings, it is not adequately equipped to randomly and proactively conduct audits of entities receiving state-appropriated funds at the local or state level. The Inspector General must first receive a complaint or allegation before an investigation can begin. However, most fraud, waste, abuse, and misconduct is never reported because it’s either unknown or occurs in local government, where there is less oversight.

What if the Inspector General’s office were equipped to be more of a DOGE-like watchdog agency? It would randomly and proactively conduct audits and reviews on all state agencies and political subdivisions that receive state-appropriated funds, regardless of whether a complaint is filed. This new agency would report or recover misspent tax dollars and deter future fraudulent or wasteful spending. This office could also root out and expose bad conduct by state or local government officials.

Consider the billions of dollars in state-appropriated funds that state agencies, municipalities, counties, and school districts receive. These funds rarely get a second look to see if these recipients spent tax dollars in the way they were intended. When these entities conduct audits, they are overseen by the people receiving the tax dollars. This is akin to a fox guarding a henhouse.

Local school districts and political subdivisions receiving funds should spend them as if, on any given day, a state watchdog agency could walk through their doors with the authority to compel them to open their books, search their public records, and interview any employee. The deterrent effect would be very similar to how people decide to drive on public roads. When law enforcement officers randomly and proactively police our highways, it doesn’t always guarantee that people will never drive intoxicated or recklessly, but it certainly catches many who do and deters others from taking that chance.

The Office of the Inspector General should be more like the police who patrol the open roads. Its authority and resources should be reformed to allow it to become a more effective government watchdog. It should possess the statutory authority to empower it to root out fraud, waste, abuse, and bad conduct of government officials at all levels of government. It should be adequately staffed and funded so that random audits and investigations can happen all over the state.

When conduct becomes criminal, the Inspector General can refer those cases to the Attorney General for criminal prosecution. In all other cases, the public can have a complete and transparent accounting of how their local officials are spending their tax dollars, educating their kids, and whether they are following the law. Government agencies and political subdivisions that act responsibly should be effusively praised in public reports, and those who mismanage and abuse public trust should be outed to the voters.

As Attorney General, I’ve spent my career prosecuting and investigating public corruption and bad conduct by public officials. This experience has led me to the inescapable conclusion that we need to reform the State Inspector General’s office to be South Carolina’s version of DOGE. You cannot always prosecute bad government, but you can expose it. For the government actors whose conduct is criminal, let’s take them to a court of law. For the government actors whose conduct is bad, let SC DOGE take them to the court of public opinion.

Alan Wilson is the attorney general of South Carolina.

