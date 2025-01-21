Midlands Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Shooting

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Law enforcement officers in the Midlands region of South Carolina are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in northwest Columbia, S.C. earlier this week.

Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) are probing the incident – which took place on Monday (January 20, 2025) at an address located on Cutler’s Court, a suburban street approximately eight miles northwest of the state capital building in downtown Columbia.

Of note? Cutler’s Court is just off of Broad River Road – a four-lane avenue which is home to numerous Palmetto State law enforcement agency headquarters as well as the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC) and the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice (SCDJJ).

***

***

Deputies have confirmed they are conducting a death investigation, but no further details regarding the situation were immediately available.

FITSNews has received details regarding the shooting, but are awaiting additional information from law enforcement and the office of Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford before releasing anything further.

The investigation is ongoing, Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of the Midlands at 888 CRIME SC.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FITSNews for the latest updates.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Callie Lyons (provided)

Callie Lyons is a journalist, researcher and author. Her 2007 book ‘Stain-Resistant, Nonstick, Waterproof and Lethal’ was the first to cover forever chemicals and their impact on communities – a story later told in the movie ‘Dark Waters.’ Her investigative work has been featured in media outlets, publications, and documentaries all over the world. Lyons also appears in ‘Citizen Sleuth’ – a 2023 documentary exploring the genre of true crime.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

