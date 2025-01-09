S.C. Attorney General Blasts Racial Discrimination At Law Schools

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson signed onto a letter this week raising concerns about the American Bar Association (ABA)’s use of unlawful racial preferences in deciding which students are accepted into law schools across the country.

“Merit should be the criteria for law school admission, not racial preference,” Wilson said in a statement. “The U.S. supreme court already made it clear that law schools can’t admit students and hire faculty based on race, and yet the American Bar Association’s new standard is telling them to do just that.”

According to a press release from his office, Wilson joined a 21-state coalition of attorneys general in writing to the ABA’s legal education and admissions division, stating its revised “diversity and inclusion” standard failed to consider the supreme court’s ruling in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard – which determined institutions of higher education can no longer consider an applicant’s racial or ethnic status in admissions.

In that ruling, the court upheld the belief that “distinctions between citizens solely because of their ancestry are by their very nature odious to a free people whose institutions are founded upon the doctrine of equality.”

***

In the letter, the attorneys general noted that the use of race in the admissions process at Harvard and the University of North Carolina (UNC) violated the Fourteenth Amendment’s equal protection clause.

“In its current form, the Standard all but compels law schools to consider race in both the admissions and employment contexts,” the letter says – as the ABA’s revised standard seems to ask law schools to defy the court’s clear directive against racial discrimination.

Such defiance will “burn the ABA’s credibility, jeopardize the educational institutions it evaluates and diminish the legitimacy of the law and the legal profession, the attorneys general noted.

The attorneys general urged the organization to revise its standard to “unambiguously reflect” that federal law prohibits race-based admissions and hiring – no matter its intended outcome.

“The supreme court has made clear that well-intentioned racial discrimination is just as illegal as invidious discrimination,” the attorneys general wrote.

***

THE LETTER…

(Tennessee Attorney General’s Office)

***

