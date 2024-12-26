South Carolina Inmate Alleged Ringleader Of Multi-State Drug Ring

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A federal grand jury in Florence, South Carolina returned a four-count indictment for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, announced a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The indictment of Jawan Rayel White, 37, Derrell Sherald, 38, Amon Rasheem Rutledge, 34, Alexis Nicole Loscar, 30, and Christian Vargas, 21 alleged that White – while incarcerated in the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) system on a 25-year sentence for drug distribution – conspired with his co-defendants to move large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl into South Carolina and surrounding states.

White – who is still incarcerated at SCDC on an unrelated state conviction – faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, while Rutledge also faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and is currently detained pending an initial appearance and detention hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge, the Honorable Kaymani D. West.

The remaining three defendants – Sherald, Loscar and Vargas – each face penalties of 20 years in prison and are currently detained pending an initial appearance and detention hearing before the United States District Court.

The case was investigated by Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) , U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) and the SCDC iinspector general‘s office. The case will be prosecuted by assistant U.S. attorney Matthew Ellis.

U.S. attorney Adair F. Boroughs stated that all charges in the indictment are merely accusations and that defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

There is no additional information at this time pertaining to this case, but count on our media outlet to provide our audience with any noteworthy updates.

