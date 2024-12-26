Greenville School Board Arrest: Tempest In A Tumbler?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A conservative school board member from the South Carolina Upstate has been accused of domestic violence after allegedly striking her husband in the head with a tumbler mug earlier this week.

Her allies insist the arrest is a tempest in a teapot… err, tumbler… and that condemnation of her alleged assault of her spouse has been motivated by politics as opposed to a genuine desire for justice.

Sarah Dulin, 46, of Simpsonville, S.C. was arrested on Christmas Eve (December 24, 2024) and charged with third degree domestic violence in connection with the incident – which was alleged to have taken place on Monday at her home.

According to police, the tumbler was thrown with sufficient velocity so as to leave a mark on the victim.

Dulin was released on a $5,242 personal recognizance bond, meaning she did not have to put up any money to secure her release from the Greenville County detention center. She was ordered to have no contact with her husband as a condition of her release.

Dulin is one of twelve members of the Greenville County school board, representing the southeastern region of the county which includes parts of Simpsonville and Fountain Inn. She recently completed her first term on Greenville’s board – consistently voting on behalf of district taxpayers against tax and spending hikes. Last month, she survived a challenge from a left-leaning opponent – community activist Missey Marsh – whose candidacy was endorsed by the über-liberal S.C. Education Association (SCEA).

“I will continue to monitor the situation and keep the board informed of any developments,” board chairwoman Carolyn Styles noted in response to news of Dulin’s arrest.

Conservative media figures pilloried the mainstream media coverage of the incident.

“Allegedly she ‘threw a cup…’ and now her political adversaries are going nuts about it,” wrote Corey Allen of The Overton Report, accusing Dulin’s enemies of being “angry at her for being too conservative.”

“It is being used by those with ulterior motives to make political moves – on Christmas,” Allen added. “How slimy.”

Per the S.C. Code of Laws (§ 16-25-20), third degree domestic violence is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of anywhere between $1,000 and $2,500 and up to ninety ( 90 ) days in jail – or both. It is a charge for which offenders are eligible to apply for pre-trial intervention.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Dulin is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as she may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against her.

Count on FITSNews to provide our audience with any pertinent updates to this story…

