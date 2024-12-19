‘Shut It Down’: Congress Scrambles As Conservatives Blast ‘Cromnibus’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Over the objection of fiscal conservatives, a pork-laden spending bill appears to have been temporarily blocked as “Republican” leaders in Washington, D.C. scramble to draft a stripped-down proposal ahead of a Friday (December 20, 2024) deadline.

After Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy – two key players in the incoming administration of Donald Trump – blasted the 1,547-page boondoggle, House speaker Mike Johnson appeared to go back to the drawing board.

“The more I learn, the more obvious it becomes that this spending bill is a crime,” Musk wrote on X earlier this week.

“It’s full of excessive spending, special interest giveaways and pork barrel politics,” Ramaswamy added. “If Congress wants to get serious about government efficiency, they should VOTE NO.”

Several lawmakers – including South Carolina’s own Nancy Mace – had already indicated their intention to do just that.

The last CR we did was 21 pages. This once is 1,547.



Let that sink in. More pages, more taxpayer dollars flushed down the drain. pic.twitter.com/AxiBmQPlpS — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) December 18, 2024

Mace is no stranger to holding the line on fiscal issues, one of the few GOP lawmakers who has consistently opposed the bipartisan orgy of big government in our nation’s capital.

On Thursday morning (December 19, 2024), Mace argued a partial government shutdown ahead of Trump’s inauguration on January 20, 2025 would actually be a good thing.

“For decades, Democrats AND Republicans have engaged in massive reckless spending,” Mace wrote. “This cycle of fiscal abuse must come to an end. If we learned nothing else from the November 5th election, we learned the American people don’t want business as usual in Washington. They want strong leaders who will stand up and say enough is enough.”

“We need a complete and total reset,” Mace continued. “A 30-day government shutdown is a good place to start. We can pick this back up after Trump is sworn into office.”

Trump and vice president-elect JD Vance also blasted the original spending bill, which would “give congress a pay increase while many Americans are struggling this Christmas.”

“Republicans want to support our farmers, pay for disaster relief, and set our country up for success in 2025,” Trump and Vance said. “The only way to do that is with a temporary funding bill WITHOUT DEMOCRAT GIVEAWAYS combined with an increase in the debt ceiling. Anything else is a betrayal of our country. Republicans must GET SMART and TOUGH. If Democrats threaten to shut down the government unless we give them everything they want, then CALL THEIR BLUFF.”

Trump and Johnson were negotiating a stripped-down version of the bill on Thursday morning.

