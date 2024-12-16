Donald Trump On Mysterious Drones: ‘Something Strange’ Is Happening

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

President-elect Donald Trump said the federal government knows the truth about mysterious drone sightings in the American northeast – and should come clean with the public.

Trump chuckled as the question was posed to him by a reporter on Monday, but quickly grew serious as he addressed the issue – which the administration of president Joe Biden has repeatedly insisted is neither a “national security (nor) a public safety threat” and has no “foreign nexus.”

“The government knows what is happening,” Trump said. “Look, our military knows where they took off from – if it’s a garage they can go right into that garage – they know where it came from and where it went.”

“For some reason they don’t want to comment,” Trump continued. “And I think they’d be better off saying what it is. Our military knows and our president knows – and for some reason they want to keep people in suspense.”

“I can’t imagine it’s the enemy because if it was the enemy they’d blast it out – even if they were late they’d blast it,” Trump continued. “Something strange is going on for some reason they don’t want to tell the people.”

According to Trump, the drones were flying far too close for comfort to his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club.

“They happen to be over Bedminster,” Trump said. “They’re very close to Bedminster. I think maybe I won’t spend the weekend in Bedminster. I’ve decided to cancel my trip.”

Mayor Matt Murello of Washington Township, New Jersey told ABC News on Monday morning he was concerned “something’s going on” with the drones.

“I’m not trying to stir anything up, but we all know – if you just turn on the television – that drones can be used in an aggressive fashion,” Murello said. “They can carry payloads. They can be used for all kinds of really aggressive-type things.”

Murello also told ABC he wasn’t buying the Biden administration’s spin regarding their presence of the mysterious objects in the skies over his township.

“We’ve heard that before from our federal government – ‘we’re not looking, we’re not watching you, we’re not watching your calls, we’re not doing everything and don’t worry – we’re here and we’re here to help you,'” he said.

More than 1,000 drone sightings have been reported in New Jersey, with some witnesses claiming to have observed “truck-sized” drones flying overhead.

“There’s no question that people are seeing drones,” U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told ABC News on Sunday. “I want to assure the American public that we in the federal government have deployed additional resources, personnel, technology to assist the New Jersey State Police in addressing the drone sightings.”

“I want to assure the American public that we are on it,” Mayorkas added, using the situation to request “additional authorities to address the drone situation.”

“Our authorities currently are limited and they are set to expire,” Mayorkas told the network. “We need them extended and expanded.”

Will we know the truth behind these mysterious unmanned aircraft systems? Keep it tuned to this media outlet for the latest…

