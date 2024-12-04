Nancy Mace Details Alleged Domestic Abuse

“I’m going to try to make sure he can’t find me…”

South Carolina congresswoman Nancy Mace – a prospective candidate for governor of the Palmetto State in 2026 – opened up online this week about alleged domestic abuse she endured during a recent relationship.

According to a video posted online this week, Mace has been “moving into and getting settled into” a new residence – which she claimed was her “fourth move” over the past year as she has sought to escape harassment from an alleged abuser.

“It’s a place where my abuser doesn’t know the address,” Mace said. “He can’t try to break into or gain entry into this property three times like he previously tried to do earlier this year.”

“I’m going to try to make sure he can’t find me and can’t tell others where I live and share that information,” Mace continued in the clip. “Because that puts my safety – me and my children’s safety – at risk. That’s something else he did earlier this year – telling people where I was staying, putting my life in harm’s way, (putting) my family’s life in danger. I’m going to try to make sure he can’t do that.”

Mace’s video message did not identify the alleged abuser, but sources familiar with the situation say the comments refer to her former fiancée, Charleston, S.C. entrepreneur Patrick Bryant. Mace and Bryant were engaged in May of 2022 but she reportedly terminated the relationship last year after catching him on a dating app.

This media outlet was provided with screen caps earlier this year which would indicate Bryant was, in fact, on a dating app during his engagement to Mace.

Sources close to Bryant claimed the account was “inactive,” however.

Mace’s influence in Palmetto politics – and in Washington D.C. – is on the rise. In addition to scoring another decisive reelection victory in November, Mace took out a liberal sheriff in Charleston County, S.C. who was refusing to cooperate with federal immigration officials when it came to deporting criminal immigrants.

Since the election, Mace has forced congressional Democrats to double down on their unpopular support for woke transgender ideology – introducing legislation which would bar biological males from using “women’s spaces, women’s bathrooms, locker rooms” and “changing rooms” at the U.S. Capitol.

“If someone with a penis is in the women’s locker room, that’s not okay,” Mace told reporters recently. “I’m a rape survivor… I know how vulnerable women and girls are.”

Mace’s advocacy on the bathroom bill prompted U.S. speaker Mike Johnson to adopt her legislation as a rule. It also catapulted her to the forefront of the post-election conversation – boosting her following on social media and scoring significant points for her among social conservative GOP primary voters in the Palmetto State.

South Carolina politicos will recall Mace – then a member of the S.C. House – discussed her rape during a 2019 debate over proposed exemptions to an abortion ban. According to Mace, the sexual assault took place when she was only sixteen years old.

“A rape is trauma and it’s not just something you can just shake off and forget, it’s something you remember for a lifetime,” Mace said. “I remember when, I remember where. I remember there were no sheets on the mattress. And I remember saying, ‘no,’ again and again.”

More recently, Mace told her supporters on election night that she had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Sources have since confirmed that diagnosis was reportedly tied to the alleged abuse she sustained.

Count on FITSNews to keep our audience in the loop regarding any new developments related to this story – including any new disclosures from Mace regarding the abuse allegations.

