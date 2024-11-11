Ousted South Carolina Senator Is Seeing Red

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The primary and general elections of 2024 were bloodbaths for incumbent South Carolina state senators – and a rash of resignations further fueled the wave of change. All told, thirteen of the chamber’s 46 members are gone – meaning nearly one-third of the S.C. Senate has been replaced.

That’s historic turnover, people… with the supermajority GOP getting the better of it.

While the 13 new senators will take their oaths of office early next month ahead of an organizational session at the S.C. State House in Columbia, one soon-to-be former senator is making sure her voice will continue to be heard.

S.C. senator Katrina Shealy – who was defeated in the June 2024 GOP primary election – is one of five so-called “sister senators” who gained national attention for opposing the Palmetto State’s latest abortion compromise. Shealy and two of her GOP colleagues – Sandy Senn and Penry Gustafson – lost their seats over this issue.

In the aftermath of her defeat, Shealy has launched a political blog entitled ‘While I Breathe,’ which promises to bring its readers “the good, the bad and the really ugly of South Carolina politics.” The name of the site is a play on the Palmetto State’s primary motto, Dum spiro spero (Latin for “while I breathe, I hope”).

In her first series of posts, Shealy has taken direct aim at the new GOP supermajority… which according to her is going to be less effective than the current supermajority because it is “too heavy” with Republican members.

“There will be no legislating,” Shealy warned in her latest offering. “There will be no seeing the good and bad of an issue. The insane will now run the asylum and those who are good and honest will not have the power or the will to stop them.”

Shealy also blasted members of the state’s Freedom Caucus – a group of conservative lawmakers which decisively defeated the GOP establishment in S.C. House earlier this year and appears on the verge of establishing itself as a force to be reckoned with in the Senate.

“Go back to 1920,” Shealy wrote. “I will not and I will fight for women, young girls, children families, veterans, the disabled, and the elderly and I don’t need to be an active senator to do that.”

Shealy also blasted state representative RJ May III, a former Freedom Caucus leader who is currently under federal investigation for alleged child exploitation, as well as the man who defeated her in June, Carlisle Kennedy – the son of former state representative Ralph Kennedy.

“I did not vote for a (South Carolina) guy being investigated for child pornography and human trafficking and trying to pick up pre-pubescent young girls online,” she wrote. “I did not vote for the frat boy who ran against me just so he could get a title and the have his most recent law partner run for a judgeship while he and his dad spread lies about a very fine man. It’s all in knowing what goes on behind the curtain.”

While much of Shealy’s content appears to be focused on score-settling – including callouts of former SCGOP officials and senatorial colleagues who opposed her candidacy – she does occasionally veer into sometimes thoughtful discussion of the prevailing issues of the day.

Occasionally…

In one post, Shealy referenced current GOP values as “night soil” – or human excrement – claiming the party had “moved into extremism.”

“It is true Democrats and the far left (have) forced the political pendulum to swing wide right,” Shealy wrote. “Their policies and ideologies represent precisely what the Founders were trying to prevent. But no one, especially the Republican Party, is limiting how far that pendulum is going.”

In the same post, Shealy referenced the recent controversy stoked by outgoing president Joe Biden – who referred to supporters of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump as “garbage.”

“The Republican rank and file is populated by millions – scores of millions – of good, freedom loving Americans,” Shealy wrote. “They aren’t racists, sexists or deplorable and they sure as hell aren’t garbage. God bless them for they truly have the country’s best interest at heart. Although the Grand Old Party on the national and state levels is not the neo-Nazi faction portrayed by Democrats and their far left fellow travelers, the Republican leadership and the opportunists within have only themselves to blame for creating an ideological persona so easily compared.”

So… not “literally Hitler,” but…

Speaking of having “only themselves to blame,” I believe Shealy and her fellow GOP sister senators would be wise to self-reflect on that language – and recognize the starring role their own decisions played in their electoral defeats. The party of Trump may have moved to the left on the issue of abortion, but Republican primary voters in bright red South Carolina Senate districts have not. Failing to recognize and adhere to the will of their constituents faithfully on this issue – principled or not – was a major strategic miscalculation on the part of Shealy and her colleagues, one which cost them their jobs.

Nonetheless, anyone who knows Shealy personally knows she is not going away… gently or in any other form or fashion. And should she decide to focus her website on substantive policy discussion as opposed to vindictive clapbacks, who knows what sort of future influence she could wield?

After all, political blogs in the Palmetto State have a storied history of outgrowing their humble roots…

