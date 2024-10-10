South Carolina Attorney General Takes On TikTok

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

TikTok is heading back to court. The social media platform beloved by GenZers and kids – whose short attention spans are a perfect match for its video snippets – is being sued by South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

“TikTok is knowingly addicting children to their platform and monetizing this behavior, all while deceiving parents about the safety of their business model,” Wilson said in a statement accompanying the lawsuit.

Wilson’s action against the Chinese-owned platform is part of a bipartisan coalition of fourteen attorneys general – each of whom has filed a separate enforcement action accusing TikTok of violating state consumer protection laws.

Specifically, in South Carolina’s suit, Wilson alleged that TikTok is exploiting and harming young users and deceiving the public about the social media giant’s multiple dangers.

TikTok is under increasing fire around the country on several fronts. Its Chinese owner has close ties to that country’s ruling communist elite. Earlier this year, the U.S. House passed a bill banning it in this country unless its owner sold it.

Director Christopher Wray of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) previously testified to Congress there’s little to stop TikTok from trying to sway American voters before next month’s elections.

Parents are also piling on the criticism, saying their children are suffering as a result of the app. According to a Pew Research survey, 63 percent of all teens between the ages of 13 and 17 reported using TikTok. Most say they use it daily.

“TikTok’s misconduct arises from its underlying business model that focuses on maximizing young users’ time on the platform to enable the company to boost revenue from selling targeted advertising space,” the release from Wilson’s office noted.

According to the lawsuit, TikTok’s alleged misconduct included:

Deploying a business model that is designed to be addictive and maximize the time young users spend on the platform.

Using manipulative features, such as continuous scrolling, to keep kids and teens on the platform longer.

Marketing the platform and platform features to parents as safe for kids and teens online and in app stores.

South Carolina was joined by the attorneys general of attorneys general of California, New York, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Jersey, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, and the District of Columbia in filing separate enforcement actions against TikTok to hold it accountable for its alleged role in the children’s mental health crisis.

Count on our media outlet to continue following these cases as they move forward…

