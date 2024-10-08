Mica Miller’s Family Targeted By TikTok Fundraiser Fraud

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Hundreds of individuals donated an estimated $15,000 intended for the family of Mica Francis Miller – the late South Carolina pastor’s wife whose tragic story has continued to capture the nation’s attention. Yet of those thousands of dollars in donations – sent via a TikTok group – the Francis family says it received only $180 .

The alleged fleecing is the latest ugly wrinkle in a saga full of heartbreak.

To recap: Mica’s body was found with a gunshot wound to the head at 4:23 p.m. EST on April 27, 2024 at North Carolina’s Lumber River State Park – a sprawling 14,000-acre wilderness straddling this scenic blackwater river. Mica traveled to this remote location from Myrtle Beach earlier that day, and her body was discovered by police in a swampy area approximately forty meters away from where spent shell casings and her belongings were recovered.

Mica’s death was officially ruled a suicide by North Carolina investigators and medical examiners, but the bizarre manner in which her husband announced her passing – and subsequent allegations of harassment and abuse against him leveled in multiple court filings – raised doubts and put him squarely in the public’s crosshairs.

The passing of Mica Miller was so impactful – and the circumstances surrounding it so terribly unresolved – many people were driven to reach out to the family in support. In such situations, it is not uncommon for bad actors to try and manipulate

That’s what the Francis family said happened in this case…

In a statement released yesterday on Facebook, the Francis family called out the TikTok content creator “So Called Mess” and encouraged those who participated in their fundraising efforts to report them for fraud.

“We did not plan on making a statement pertaining to this but since the group made it public we feel the need to clarify what’s been going on as we do not condone what has happened on the live stream,” the Francis family stated on social media. “We are not making a post to shame anyone we just want to clear up all of the rumors and hope that everyone who was taken advantage of will make a report so that it can be handled properly.”

It started with the TikTok group reportedly hatching plans for an auction and Etsy page to sell donated items to raise money for the Francis family – unbeknownst to the family and without their approval. By the time the family became aware of the efforts, there were already questions about where the money was going.

“The family had no idea what was going on but are truly upset with the actions of this incident,” the statement continued. “If you donated money to the auctions, bid on items purchased tickets or tokens, paid for items and have not received them, or have not received items from the Etsy here is the link if you would like to make a report for theft of money and goods.”

Since then, the situation has quickly deteriorated with news that a group leader allegedly took the funds for her own personal use.

“Tuesday, September 24th I received a phone call from their bookkeeper saying she stole all the money that was donated and scammed everyone,” the Francis family said in their statement. “She said she spent the money on her mortgage and addictions that she has.”

One group member who spoke with FITSNews said she donated $200 to the cause – believing the money would go to the family as intended. She said questions about the fate of the donated funds began months ago – but the group leadership insisted it had been sent to the Francis family.

Last Friday – October 4, 2024 – the Francis family received messages saying the group was pursuing charges against its bookkeeper.

“Mind you this all started back in June and people have been questioning this whole time – asking where’s the money?” the donor explained. “They have been lying to everybody, saying it’s been sent or telling us it’s none of our business, even though we were the ones that gave the money for the fundraiser because we wanted to support the Francis family.”

Now the feeling of camaraderie and common purpose she felt as a member of a group which appeared to be united in its desire to do something for Mica’s family is gone. In its place? A deep hurt. The donor – who reported the alleged fraud to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) – said she is reeling from the deception.

“These people used Mica’s name to gain profit and we cannot be more disappointed,” the family said. “The leader of their group, Cassie, said we are not owed any more of an explanation just because Mica lost her life and that she did not need permission to use our family name in order to accept donations and fundraising since they intended to help our family. Our family is not connected to their group or affiliated with them.”

Cassie Gainey Mincey of Loris, S.C. fired back against the allegations in a message posted to TikTok…

“I have never said the things that have been said about me, I have never said those things,” she said. “And if they were taken that way, then I truly, truly from the bottom of my heart apologize.”

Cassie said the day the family reached out to her was “the day we all found out we were scammed.”

“That was the day that we found out that all of the hard work that we had been trying to do for ‘Justice for Mica’ had been smeared, and we had been lied to, we had been used – and made a fool,” Mincey said in the video. “That was an emotional day. We were an absolute emotional wreck that day. I will admit that I was on the defense. I was emotional. I was an absolute freaking wreck that day.”

While the group bookkeeper appears to be taking the blame for the missing money, the donor we spoke with believes there is much more that needs to be explained.

“They’ve known that the money was missing since early June and were lying to everybody all this time,” she said.

Stay tuned to FITSNews for the latest in this developing story…

