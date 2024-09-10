South Carolina Congressman Hospitalized Following ‘Medical Emergency’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

South Carolina congressman Joe Wilson was hospitalized following a medical emergency at an event in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday evening, his staff is confirming.

Wilson, 77, reportedly collapsed at the event.

There is no immediate word as to what caused Wilson’s medical emergency, what his condition is or what his prognosis may be. Wilson’s congressional staff confirmed that he collapsed at an event, required medical attention and was transported to an area hospital, per reporter Joseph Bustos of The (Columbia, S.C.) State.

Sources close to the veteran Republican politician told us he was “doing well” and that his doctors were attempting to determine what caused him to collapse.

Mere hours before his collapse, Wilson attended a press conference on Capitol Hill blasting the administration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for its botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“The incompetence of the Biden-Harris administration’s surrender from Afghanistan in 2021 resulted in the murder of 13 U.S. service members at the hands of terrorists,” Wilson said, referring to the infamous Abbey Gate debacle.

Wilson and his fellow members of the U.S. House foreign affairs committee just released a new report on the botched withdrawal, which according to Wilson “gets to the truth and finally holds the administration accountable.”

Wilson’s colleagues in the South Carolina congressional delegation were quick to offer support to their fallen comrade.

“Prayers up for Congressman Wilson and his family tonight,” representative Nancy Mace wrote on X. “Have spoken to the family and I ask we all send a positive vibe and a prayer his way tonight and may he recover as fast as humanly possible.”

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks (Dylan Nolan)

Will Folks is the owner and founding editor of FITSNews. Prior to founding his own news outlet, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina, bass guitarist in an alternative rock band and bouncer at a Columbia, S.C. dive bar. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

