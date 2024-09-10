Lowcountry Student Arrested For Threatening School Shooting

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A 12-year-old Moncks Corner, South Carolina student was arrested and charged with issuing threats related to a school shooting earlier this afternoon.

FITSNews published images of the alleged threats earlier this afternoon on social media. We also contacted law enforcement – as well as Berkeley County school district officials – as parents took to social media warning each other about the ominous snapchat message allegedly issued by the now-suspended student.

@FITSNews is monitoring social media rumors of a threatened school shooting at numerous lowcountry schools. We've brought these posts to the attention of law enforcement and the school district, and will update our readership as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/FqgJ96N9OB — Dylan Nolan (@dnolan2000) September 10, 2024

According to a press release issued by the Moncks Corner police department, officials were already aware of a social media post which “indicated a shooting was going to occur at Berkeley Middle School.”

This threat prompted school resource officers and detectives to “immediately begin an investigation,” one which “identified a juvenile at the school who created and shared the threat on social media.”

Moncks Corner police chief Steve Young

Once identified, the juvenile was “charged with student threats and unlawful communication” and was released to the custody of their parents with an order to appear in family court.

The student has been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing.

Moncks Corner police chief Steve Young wrote that officers determined the threat to be a “hoax” and warned other juveniles that “all threats against a school are taken seriously, and anyone involved in communicating such threats will be prosecuted according to the law.”

District superintendent Anthony Dixon told parents the district would leverage “all available local, state, and federal resources to identify and hold accountable anyone who makes unfounded, anonymous threats against school safety” and encouraged parents to “discuss with their children the importance of responsible social media and cell phone use.”

Count on this media outlet to keep our audience up to speed in the event there are pertinent updates to this story. We would also encourage those in our audience to share any information they have regarding credible school shooting threats with us – after alerting the school and the appropriate law enforcement agencies, that is.

