Joe Wilson Health Scare: An Update

South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson provided an update on the status of his father, U.S. congressman Joe Wilson, in the aftermath of the latter’s medical emergency earlier this week in Washington, D.C.

As our media outlet reported two days ago, congressman Wilson experienced stroke-like symptoms while attending an event in our nation’s capital. His office confirmed he collapsed, required emergency medical assistance and was quickly transported to a nearby hospital.

“He is stable,” the attorney general said during an appearance on an X broadcast. “He is improving. He’s getting excellent medical care.”

What happened?

“He’s still being assessed so that we can get the full understanding of what occurred,” Wilson said. “But he did have an emergency episode the other night, but thank goodness he was at a location where there were a number of doctors and people, and they were able to get him to a hospital safely. I spoke with him that same night, and I’ve been in constant contact with my mother and his doctors, and we’re incredibly grateful.”

“You know, God is in control, and his doctors are fantastic,” the attorney general added. “My mother has said nothing but wonderful things about him, and he is, we believe, on the road to recovery, and obviously he will be back in the saddle again soon.”

Joe Wilson, 77, has represented South Carolina’s second congressional district in Washington, D.C. since December 2001, when he won a special election to fill the seat vacated by the late Floyd Spence. He is the dean of the Palmetto State’s congressional delegation, having served longer than any other House member from South Carolina – and longer than both of the state’s U.S. senators.

Wilson gained national notoriety in September 2009 when he yelled “You Lie!” at former U.S. president Barack Obama during the latter’s address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress. That prompted several credible challenges from Democratic candidates, but Wilson beat them all back – and has won his recent reelection battles decisively.

Wilson is being challenged in the November 2024 election by Democrat David Robinson II.

Prior to his nearly quarter century in Washington, D.C., Wilson represented Lexington County in the S.C. Senate from 1985-2001.

Multiple sources familiar with the situation have told this media outlet Wilson suffered a stroke. In fact, the attorney general indicated as much prior to departing a political event in the South Carolina Upstate on Tuesday evening to attend to his father.

This is obviously still a developing situation… keep it tuned to this media outlet for further updates.

