Walterboro Triple Murder Investigation Continues

Detectives with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) in the South Carolina Lowcountry are still looking for answers in connection with a graphic triple homicide that shook the county earlier this year.

Multiple arrests have already been made in the aftermath of this shooting – part of an ongoing crime wave which has gripped the Walterboro, S.C. area in recent months.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. EDT on the morning of Saturday May 18, 2024, three victims identified as Walterboro residents Harvell Breland, 49, Alisha “Grammy” Gardner, 43, and Asiyra Saige Cole, 2 – were shot to death in what the police have confirmed as a “targeted attack.”

As this outlet previously reported, 31-year-old Jameek Glover of Green Pond, S.C. was arrested in June of this year and was charged with three counts of accessory after the fact of murder in connection with the shooting, according to a news release from CCSO.

CCSO noted that alongside Glover, 23-year-old Justin Dupont of Walterboro was also arrested in June and charged with three counts of murder.

While arrests have been made, the case remains active within CCSO. In fact, the agency is asking anyone with any information or tips related to the shooting to come forward – offering them the opportunity to claim a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the murders.

Triple Murder Investigation: While two defendants have been charged, this case remains active! If you KNOW something, SAY SOMETHING!

As we reported at the time, the Walterboro violence is being “fueled by gang warfare.”

Just last week, in fact, a man was shot and killed at the Colleton Heights apartment complex in Walterboro in what city police referred to as another “targeted attack.”

“We are asking for the community’s help to bring justice to the victim and his family,” the agency noted on Facebook.

As always, count on this media outlet to provide our audience with any pertinent updates and information related to this case.

