Prosecutor: Bluffton Police Quartermaster Stole Six Firearms

Prosecutors say the civilian quartermaster of the Bluffton Police Department (BPD) stole at least six firearms which had previously been surrendered to the South Carolina law enforcement agency by residents. The first peek into the scope of the investigation came this week when the accused, 42-year-old Thomas Rauchfuss, appeared in court for a bond hearing.

On Monday (August 26, 2024), S.C. circuit court judge Carmen T. Mullen set Rauchfuss’ bond at $40,000 and ordered him to surrender all personal firearms until the conclusion of the case. As the quartermaster of BPD, Rauchfuss was responsible for the department’s inventory and distribution of supplies from January 2022 until May 21, 2024 when he was terminated from his position.

Rauchfuss came to the job after a twenty-year career with the U.S. Marine Corp (USMC). Since his termination he has relocated to New York.

Rauchfuss and an alleged co-conspirator were indicted on August 15, 2024 in connection with the investigation into the stolen weapons. Rauchfuss was indicted for obstruction of justice. Alleged co-conspirator 39-year-old sergeant Bonifacio Perez, a 14-year veteran of the department, was indicted for misconduct in office for allegedly assisting Rauchfuss in the theft of firearms. Perez’ employment was terminated the day after the indictments were announced. Bond was set for Perez on August 22, 2024 in the amount of $15,000 .

Two other Bluffton law enforcement officers – 51-year-old Captain Donald “Scott” Chandler and 46-year-old Sgt. Matthew Ferrelli – remain on administrative leave with pay pending a review of their internal affairs reports by the Beaufort County Sheriff”s Office (BCSO). The potential involvement of both officers is under scrutiny as part of the ongoing investigation.

Bluffton police chief Joe Babkiewicz credited the department’s “Duty to Intervene” policy for uncovering the thefts. This policy mandates that officers take immediate action when they witness another officer violating laws or department policies.

“This department operates on the foundation of public trust,” said Babkiewicz. “We must be accountable for our behaviors if the community trusts us to hold others accountable for violating the law. Any incident, whether perceived or actual, that might erode community trust is a serious concern. I am deeply saddened and disappointed by this incident, as it does not align with the Bluffton police department’s policies, mission or vision. However, our policies are in place for this exact reason.”

An internal investigation into the firearm thefts was launched after another Bluffton police officer observed Rauchfuss failing to write up the required paperwork when a resident surrendered a firearm. The officer’s suspicions led Babkiewicz to request an internal investigation by BCSO on May 8, 2024. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) began a criminal investigation on May 14, 2024 – also at the request of Babkiewicz.

SLED’s investigation remains active and ongoing.

Thomas Rauchfuss (Bluffton P.D.)

Deputy solicitor Sean Thornton of the S.C. fourteenth circuit solicitor’s office told The (Hilton Head) Island Packet the investigation centered around two events – the first involving one firearm and the second involving five firearms.

The two indictments that have come out of the investigation so far involve misdemeanor charges – each with a possibility of ten years in prison. More indictments are possible as the investigation progresses, sources familiar with the probe confirmed to this media outlet.

According to training documents from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA), Perez began employment with BPD on April 6, 2010. Chandler began his employment with BPD on November 11, 2006 and in August 2022 he was named interim chief upon the resignation of chief Stephanie Price. Ferrelli began his employment with BPD on September 19, 2007.

The three officers involved in the investigation are all long term employees of the Bluffton Police Department and have no record of employment with any other law enforcement agency.

Bonifacio Perez (Bluffton P.D.)

Babkiewicz said he would make a decision about the ongoing employment of Chandler and Ferrelli after reviewing the BCSO report.

Town Manager Stephen Steese, to whom Babkiewicz reports, commended the department’s policies and procedures for working as intended during this challenging situation.

“While these situations are never easy, I am proud the department’s policies and procedures provided safeguards and worked as intended,” Steese said. “The town and its police department will use this situation as an opportunity to strengthen accountability and support our officers as they learn and grow from this experience.”

Anyone with information regarding this matter is urged to contact SLED at tips@sled.sc.gov or (866) 472-8477.

