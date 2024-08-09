South Carolina Teacher Arrested, Charged With Sexual Battery

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A teacher at a Christian school was arrested in Laurens County, South Carolina this week and charged with eight counts of sexual battery with a student.

According to a news release from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), Norman Jermaine Roberson of Piedmont, S.C. was charged following an investigation which began on August 5, 2024 “in reference to inappropriate relationships between a teacher and students that occurred in Laurens County beginning in 2015.”

Details regarding the ages of the alleged victims, the specific dates of the alleged incidents and the nature of the alleged criminal activity perpetrated against them were not immediately available.

Roberson, 36, was instructor at the Fountain Inn Christian School in Fountain Inn, S.C. at the time of the alleged incidents. According to LCSO investigators, “encounters also occurred at various locations to possibly include Simpsonville, Fountain Inn, Greenville County, and Greenville city.”

***

Norman Jermaine Roberson (Laurens County)

***

Roberson is married and has four children.

“This type of behavior is always cause for concern especially due to the position of trust the suspect held,” Laurens County sheriff Don Reynolds said in a statement. “I commend those involved for stepping forward now and I pray that there are no more victims, but if there are- please talk to us. We want to cover all bases and get justice.”

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Roberson is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

Roberson was booked at the Laurens County detention center. Magistrate William Wham granted him a $5,000 surety bond on the charges and ordered him not to have “any contact with any of the victims directly or indirectly or (to) go near their residences.”

This is a breaking news story based on the latest information available. Stay with FITSNews for updates …

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks (Dylan Nolan)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

