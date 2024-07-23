Charleston VA Investigating Employee’s Trump Assassination Attempt Comments

“She needs to go, she needs to be fired.”

The federal department of Veteran’s Affairs (VA) is conducting an investigation into statements made by an employee at Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston, South Carolina following this month’s unsuccessful attempt on the life of former president Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Hospital employee Robin Dallas and Lowcounty singer Rae Williams took to Facebook to mock the shooter, making posts lamenting his inability to kill Trump.

“Assassin: you had ONE job!” Williams wrote.

“ONE damn job!!!!!! Dallas replied.

***

Employee at the Ralph H. Johnson Medical Center, a part of the V.A. in #charlestonsc angry that the shooter missed #DonaldTrump

Don't go to the V.A. with any #MAGA gear.

poster she commented under is leftist activists and local singer Sharea Williams (formerly Sharea Washington) pic.twitter.com/DMNAAMb8ZB — The Overton Report (@overton_the) July 17, 2024

***

Williams termed the would-be assassin “short bus slow” and called the shooting a “damn publicity stunt that they’re calling an assassination attempt.”

Dallas replied with a meme of a mentally handicapped man wearing a backwards hat.

After South Carolina0based independent media outlet The Overton Report initially published Williams’ remarks, VA officials denounced Dallas’ statement and announced their intent to investigate the comments.

“Comments like these are unacceptable and do not represent the Department of Veterans Affairs,” VA press secretary Terrence Hayes told FITSNews. “VA is investigating the matter and will take swift and appropriate action.”

Further investigation by this news outlet has also uncovered Dallas’ numerous racially charged posts.

One reposted video claims “White Americans are a special breed.”

The anti-white rant begins by bemoaning white people allegedly complaining about the volume of mariachi bands on Mexican beaches, and ends by alleging whites “caused a lot of Mexican restaurants to stop making spicy food.”

Another post questions why “(white) people thought it a good idea to to dismantle all the programs designed to prevent” George Floyd‘s death.

A third post features a rap song mocking Georgia congresswoman’s Marjorie Taylor Greene for having a “bleach blond bad built butch body.”

Third-generation U.S. Navy veteran and S.C. State House candidate James Teeple expressed concern to this media outlet about continuing to receive care at the facility.

“That’s where I get my care,” Teeple said. “And, you know, ever since I came out as a GOP candidate, I wonder? Can I safely get care there if there’s someone who who hates me because of my political affiliation, and who obviously now hates me because of my race?”

Teeple said he has reached out to the VA multiple times since learning about Dallas’ comments, but hasn’t heard any indication she will be terminated.

“Her actions do not reflect the VA and and she needs to go, she needs to be fired,” Teeple said. “I’m willing to make noise to make that happen because those are my fellow veterans being treated there, and they’re being mocked, and she is wishing the death of a U.S. president and a political nominee, and that’s not okay.”

Teeple indicated to this news outlet that numerous veterans intend to demonstrate publicly should the VA fail to take action, and that members of the state’s congressional delegation could be enlisted amplify their advocacy.

Count on FITSNews for further coverage of this investigation. Anyone with additional information about the situation is encouraged to email dylan@fitsnews.com.

***

***

