SLED Investigating South Carolina’s Third Officer-Involved Shooting In A Week

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed that its agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred outside a Charleston apartment complex on Tuesday (July 16, 2024).

Just after 7:30 p.m. EDT, the Charleston Police Department (CPD) received a report of an individual shooting a gun in the parking lot of the Ashely River Apartments (1850 Ashley Crossing Lane). Upon arrival, officers encountered an individual armed with a firearm – and an officer shot the suspect with their duty weapon.

CPD is currently on scene at an officer involved shooting at an apartment complex on Ashley Crossing Lane. No serious reported injuries. More information to come.



A media staging location will be in the parking lot of 1900 Ashley Crossing Dr.#chsnews pic.twitter.com/ADMaWSZpOg — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) July 17, 2024

CPD sergeant Chris Stinson said the suspect – whose identity has not been released – received a minor injury and was treated at the scene. Stinson also noted that nobody else was injured, including the officer.

This is an ongoing investigation and SLED stated they will release additional details on the shooting and what charges the suspect will be facing.

This is a breaking news story based on the latest information available. Please refresh your browser for updates.

