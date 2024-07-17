Carlton Huffman: Nikki’s Fall, Nancy’s Rise

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by CARLTON HUFFMAN

While the Badger State is certainly at the center of the Republican National Committee (RNC)’s 4-day extravaganza in Milwaukee, the Palmetto State won’t be denied its ‘First in the South’ due. The state’s two highest-profile women – former governor Nikki Haley and congresswoman Nancy Mace – have starring roles at the 2024 GOP national convention.

Haley took the stage last night to offer her “strong” endorsement of GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, while Mace is scheduled to take the stage tonight to praise her former boss.

This election cycle has been a roller coaster ride for both women – and their political fortunes. It is, however, hard to deny Nikki’s future is highly uncertain while Nancy’s is incredibly bright.

I don’t begrudge the governor her hard rhetoric against Trump in the primary. As Ric Flair once said, “to be the man you gotta beat the man,” and only running right at Trump gave her any semblance of a shot. Also, we all know Trump gives as good as he gets – and then some – as a verbal pugilist.

That said, it is a testament to the Trump campaign to have her take the stage given the harsh words between the two throughout the course of the GOP primary. This attempt to bring in the Trump skeptic voters that Haley’s constituency represents is a move to win big – and to deny Team Biden the chance to access a slew of votes in key swing states.

Nonetheless, it is likely that the fast rise of Nikki Haley has peaked. While Trump may have buried the hatchet, her harsh words against him will long be remembered by his supporters should she ever attempt to run for higher office again.

Barring an appointment in the new administration, Haley’s political future is definitely on hold for the tenure of a possible Trump 2.0 Administration. And come 2028 she would have to contend with a theoretical vice-president J.D. Vance and a slew of other rising stars that inevitably arise in both parties in the political eternity between election years.

A bruising U.S. Senate primary likely has less appeal than private sector opportunities. But perhaps more than her invective against Trump it is Nikki’s status as an avatar of the interventionist foreign policy wing of the GOP that is her ultimate obstacle.

The vision of the United States as an enforcer of the international order has taken on water in the decades since the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Having racked up $35 trillion in national debt and seen thousands of Americans dead and tens of thousands maimed – all so Afghanistan could fall back into Taliban hands – has definitely cooled the taste for foreign adventurism. As a Reaganite I don’t embrace the Wilsonian zeal to remake the world, but I do hope people consider what a withdrawal from world leadership will lead to.

Alas, for Nikki Haley she finds herself on the outside looking in.

For Nancy Mace, the year started off on some tough notes. Her vote to boot Kevin McCarthy from the speakership of the U.S. House earned her a stiff primary challenge. Her former chief of staff – a McCarthy acolyte – led an inner-office jihad to undermine her. Coupled with the end of her tumultuous engagement, it was a storm to start 2024.

Come Wednesday however, almost all of that is behind her. Mace’s 27-point thumping of primary rival Catherine Templeton last month sent the message that she’s staying put in the first district. Nationally, her reconciliation with Donald Trump not only fortified her standing in the Palmetto State but has opened the door for her to address the largest audience of her career.

Unlike governor Haley, it would seem Nancy has captured the zeitgeist of the new GOP: Socially sensible, while building a strong base for the long term. As I wrote following the June 11 primary the possibilities for Mace continue to broaden. And this week the eyes of the nation and the world will have the chance to see why …

Fortune is fleeting in politics. At one point, former South Carolina governor Mark Sanford was on top of the world – until he wasn’t. Nikki Haley seemed to be the future of the GOP in the eyes of many – until this year’s dead end.

Whether Haley has or even desires another shot at the brass ring is uncertain. But what is certain is it will be a much harder row to hoe in the future than it was this go-round.

As for Nancy, this turn of providence will be yet another test in what has been a steady ascent from aspiring candidate to the convention main stage in Milwaukee. The only true thing any of us can say is “buckle up y’all,” we are in for a ride until next January.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Carlton Huffman is a native of the other Carolina. He has worked on campaigns throughout the Southeast and Wisconsin. He’s also had the good fortune to work or volunteer on every one of Nancy Mace’s campaigns.

