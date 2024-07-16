Lowcountry ‘Defense of Democracy’ Leader Ousted Over Assassination Comments

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

“Too bad they missed.”

Those are the words of Allan Morris, the (former) Lowcountry South Carolina leader of education activist group Defense of Democracy following the failed attempt to assassinate former president Donald Trump.

The national group gained prominence in the Palmetto State after it engaged in multiple public clashes with ascendant Charleston Conservative Moms For Liberty activists.

Moms For Liberty candidates gained control of Charleston’s school board in 2022, and promised at the time to “respect parental authority and protect our children from divisive curricula and inappropriate books.”

The group’s leader, Tara Wood, promised the newly constituted board would “focus on academic excellence and not waste millions on indoctrinating our children.”

***

***

Defense of Democracy’s website states the group exists to “encourage initiatives that enhance Americans’ shared experiences regardless of race, color, national origin, language, gender, sexual orientation, sexual identity, religion, or ability.”

In simpler terms, to keep parents from pulling politicized educational materials from school curriculum and library shelves.

In September, 2023 WCIV TV 4 (ABC – Charleston, S.C.) reported that Morris led a group of roughly 50 protesters upset with the Moms for Liberty board members in his role as the state chairman of this organization.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

“If they don’t want their white students learning about black history, or they don’t want their cis-straight students learning about LGBTQ kids, then that’s their parenting decision,” Bonnie Cleaveland, one of the group’s members, told reporter Claire Weber.

At a protest this year, Morris told WCSC TV-5 (CBS – Charleston, S.C.) that voters should reject Moms for Liberty as a way to “get back to sanity.”

However, Morris’ public comments on the group’s facebook page following the failed attempt to end Trump’s life were viewed as less than sane by Defense of Democracy top brass after they were swarmed by conservative influencer Chaya Raichik (a.k.a “LibsOfTikTok“)’s 3.2 million X followers.

***

Defense of Democracy, a far left group, has distanced themselves from the comments of Allan Morris, a South Carolina member of the organization. After @libsoftiktok brought his comments on the #TrumpAssasinationAttempt to the national stage. pic.twitter.com/RrlSUdNCzQ — The Overton Report (@overton_the) July 16, 2024

***

Defense of Democracy was quick to disavow Morris, issuing a statement “condemning” his comment as “antithetical to the values of our group.”

“We condemn this comment in the strongest possible terms,” the group noted. “Violence in any form is never appropriate.”

Despite its statement minimizing Morris’ role (emphasizing his status as a mere “volunteer”), his former status as chairman means his departure leaves the group rudderless, as he either deleted or revoked public access to the Facebook page the group formerly used to organize its activities.

FITSNews was unable to obtain Morris’ contact information to request comment prior to publication given his rapid retreat from the public eye, but our microphones remain open to him or anyone who desires to address our audience on this or any other matter of public importance.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: Travis Bell)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

