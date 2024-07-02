Guest Column: Jim Clyburn’s Backing Of Biden Imperils Rural South Carolina

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

My name is Duke Buckner, and I’m the Republican nominee for South Carolina’s sixth congressional district. I want to talk to you about the economy, which is the single biggest issue facing our nation and the people of the sixth district.

The twin evils of the Biden administration – inflation and over-regulation – have left our economy in tatters. Energy and food costs are 25 percent higher than they were when Biden took office. Mortgage rates have increased 100 percent and rents are up over 20 percent. Meanwhile, Biden administration regulations have added over a trillion dollars in costs to our economy, driving manufacturing out of the sixth district and into Mexico.

While all of this is bad for America, it is catastrophic for the people of the sixth district. The sixth was ranked the 431st poorest of 435 congressional districts in 2022. The Census Bureau lists the district’s per capita income at $31,873. When rampant inflation hits, the poorest always suffer the most.

My opponent, James Clyburn, has represented this district for 31 years. During that time, he has done well for the Democrat party, including being the key to Joe Biden’s 2020 election. He has also done well for himself, becoming a millionaire – even as his district remains underserved and mired in poverty.

In fact, Mr. Clyburn is a large part of the sixth district’s problems. Our inflation has come from a single source: Congress’s obscene orgy of spending since 2020, totaling over $7.5 trillion dollars. With every dollar printed to service this debt, the money that Americans earn and save becomes worth less. Since 2020, Clyburn has voted to approve every spending bill that has given us this inflation.

Worse, Congress – with Mr. Clyburn’s support – has not spent this money wisely. Emblematic of the boondoggles Mr. Clyburn voted to approve is a $42.5 billion federal high-speed internet program that, in three years, has not connected a single home or business to the internet. Then there is the $5 billion National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Act that, in three years, has completed about eight EV charging stations. No doubt someone is getting wealthy from this government pork, but it is not the people in South Carolina’s sixth district.

Perhaps the greatest insult, though, is James Clyburn’s full-throated support for Biden’s executive orders canceling student loans. To date, the loan forgiveness program that Clyburn supports has added 27 percent to the federal budget deficit. That money is coming out of the pockets of the working people in the sixth district, the vast majority of whom have not been to college, do not have student loans, or have already paid off their loans.

My message to Mr. Clyburn is simple. An impoverished single mother in Hemingway, South Carolina, working two jobs to get by, should not be forced to pay for the student loans of people who have high-paying jobs and live in half-million dollar homes. That is outright theft, as well as being an unethical in-kind donation from the working people of America to Joe Biden’s campaign fund. You should be ashamed, Mr. Clyburn.

My economic platform is very different from Mr. Clyburn’s. The House of Representatives, which has the constitutional “power of the purse,” must rein in government spending, reduce taxes, cut regulations, and encourage entrepreneurship. With those tried-and-true economic policies, the sixth district and all Americans will thrive.

America has always been a nation that promises that tomorrow will be better than today. In the dark days of the American Revolution, Thomas Paine wrote in 1776, “we have it in our power to begin the world over again.” In the two-and-a-half centuries since then, Americans have repeatedly proved this to be true, merging their creativity, energy, initiative, and ambition with the land’s vast national resources to bring unprecedented prosperity to America and the world.

Currently, Mr. Clyburn sits at the very top of a bloated government that stifles every one of those unique American virtues. We need to begin anew with a Congress that frees the economy and enacts policies that promote, not drive away, employers. South Carolina’s 6th District, which has been abandoned by Mr. Clyburn’s poor policy choices, will benefit from policies that break Washington, D.C.’s stranglehold on the economy. I am running for Congress to be part of the solution for our nation.

To learn more about my candidacy and how you can help liberate the sixth district from economic slavery visit VoteForDuke.com

