South Carolina Troopers Search For Vehicle Following Fatal Hit-And-Run

According to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), a pedestrian was fatally struck by two different vehicles traveling west on Okatie Highway (170) in Beaufort County earlier this week.

At approximately 10:00 p.m. EDT on Monday (June 24, 2024), a 2015 Toyota sedan traveling west on Highway 170 first struck the pedestrian – who was walking north.

Following the collision between the sedan and the pedestrian, another vehicle struck the pedestrian – and proceeded to flee the scene. The pedestrian – who has not been identified – succumbed to their injuries.

The color of the vehicle remains unknown, but it is suspected to be a 2007-2009 Toyota Camry – and is believed to have sustained damage on the left front (driver’s) side as a result of the collision.

“If you have any information please let us know!” trooper Nick Pye wrote on X.

?Beaufort County? We need your help! Please see the attached flyer for a fatal hit and run collision. The collision occurred on 6/24/24 around 10pm on SC 170 at Okatie Center Blvd. If you have any information please let us know! pic.twitter.com/ei2jQDFwWm — Trooper Nick SCHP (@SCHP_Troop6) June 25, 2024

The suspected Camry was last seen driving west on Highway 170 towards Bluffton, S.C. after the collision.

More than fifty South Carolina pedestrians have been struck and killed by vehicles already this year, according to SCHP – although that number is well below the nearly 80 who were struck and killed at this same point in 2023.

Several of the Palmetto State’s largest metropolitan areas have fared poorly historically when it comes to pedestrian safety. According to a report released earlier this year by Smart Growth America, North Charleston (No. 9 ), Columbia (No. 12 ) and Greenville-Spartanburg (No. 28 ) ranked among the most dangerous cities in America for pedestrians with 3.66 , 3.46 and 2.77 average annual pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 citizens, respectively, over the most recent five-year period for which data is available.

This is a developing story and this outlet will continue to update with more information once received.

