Former Marion County Deputy Arrested

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of a former Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputy on charges of assault and battery and misconduct in office.

According to SLED, 37-year-old Kyle Michael Kelly of Dillon, S.C. was charged after audio and video footage showed him allegedly assaulting an individual he was arresting for public intoxication on April 11, 2024. The arrest warrants stated that after the individual attempted to pull away from Kelly, he grabbed the suspect by the throat and pushed them into a wall before kneeing them in the groin area.

Kelly then allegedly struck the individual – whose hands were handcuffed behind their back – twice in the face with a closed fist.

According to a 2018 article in the Dillon Herald, Kelly graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA) on January 19, 2018 and shortly thereafter joined the Latta Police Department. The same article indicated Kelly hailed from a family of law enforcement officers including his father and grandfather.

Kelly was booked into the Marion County detention center prior to being released on a $2,125 personal recognizance bond.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Kelly is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

