SLED To Probe Fatal Upstate Officer-Involved Shooting

Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating an officer-involved shooting (OIS) that took place in Greenville County on Saturday (June 15, 2024), according to a news release from the statewide law enforcement agency.

Following a 9-1-1 call for a disturbance along Arch Street in Greenville , S.C., deputies from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GSCO) responded – at which point they encountered an armed, male suspect.

According to Greenville sheriff Hobart Lewis, the suspect was “in front of the home – firing into a home with a rifle.”

“Deputies challenged him,” Lewis said.

(Click to View)

***

The identified suspect, 55-year-old Ronald Beheler, was shot by a deputy and died at the scene. No deputies were injured during the encounter.

SLED investigates officer-involved shootings as a matter of protocol in the vast majority of local law enforcement jurisdictions in the Palmetto State – presenting investigative reports to the solicitor with jurisdiction over the county or municipality where the shooting transpired.

***

During its investigations, SLED agents conduct interviews with potential witnesses, collect relevant evidence and test such evidence as needed.

As this is an ongoing investigation, SLED indicated “no other information about the case” would be disclosed by the agency at this time.

In addition to SLED’s investigation, Lewis said his agent’s office of professional standards would conduct an “internal review” of the shooting as well.

Saturday’s incident marked the 21st officer-involved shooting in South Carolina for 2024 and the fourth involving Greenville County.

“In 2023, there were 43 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office had three officer-involved shootings last year,” stated the SLED news release.

***

THE RELEASE…

(SLED)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from J. L. Mann High School in 2021. She is currently a rising senior at the University of South Carolina majoring in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

***

