Follow-Up File: Another Arrest Made in Walterboro Triple Homicide

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Detectives with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced the arrest of a second Lowcountry man in connection with a recent triple homicide – a “targeted attack” which included a two-year-old girl among its victims.

According to a CCSO news release, 23-year-old Justin Dupont of Walterboro, S.C. was arrested on Tuesday (June 18, 2024) and charged with three counts murder in connection with the shooting – which took place at approximately 3:30 a.m. EDT on Saturday May 18, 2024 at a residence located at 105 Hayden Street in Walterboro, S.C.

Walterboro residents Harvell Breland, 49, Alisha “Grammy” Gardner, 43, and Asiyra Saige Cole, 2, were shot to death in what police have confirmed was a targeted act of violence.

“Shortly after the murders, detectives released an image of a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident,” the release (.pdf) noted. “That vehicle was eventually located and was identified as being registered to Jameek Glover, who was previously arrested for accessory after the fact to murder.”

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

According to the news release, “detectives have continued to process evidence” and as a result of their findings, have upgraded Glover’s previous charges to “three counts of murder.”

The Hayden Street shooting was part of a recent crime wave that has gripped Walterboro – one which many believe is being fueled by gang warfare. Since the triple homicide, there have been two other shootings in and around Walterboro which CCSO deputies have also referred to as “targeted” attacks. Walterboro city police are also continuing to investigate the decomposing remains of female discovered stuffed inside a suitcase in an abandoned building downtown two months ago.

According to our sources, much of the recent violence is gang-related – with local organized crime leaders reportedly intent on “settling scores and silencing snitches.”

Both Dupont and Glover are being held at the Colleton County detention center. Their bond hearings will be this afternoon at 3:00 p.m. EDT. Charges will be handled by the office of S.C. fourteenth circuit solicitor Duffie Stone.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, both Dupont and Glover are considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as either may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against them.

Count on this media outlet to keep our audience in the loop on any additional arrests made in connection with this ongoing and active investigation.

This is a developing story … please check back in the event there are additional updates.

***

THE WARRANTS…

(CCSO)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

Jenn Wood is FITSNews’ incomparable research director. She’s also the producer of the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts and leading expert on all things Murdaugh/ South Carolina justice. A former private investigator with a criminal justice degree, evildoers beware, Jenn Wood is far from your average journalist! A deep dive researcher with a passion for truth and a heart for victims, this mom of two is pretty much a superhero in FITSNews country. Did we mention she’s married to a rocket scientist? (Lucky guy!) Got a story idea or a tip for Jenn? Email her at jenn@fitsnews.com.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

