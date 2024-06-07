KKK-Affiliated Magician Calls For ‘Dismemberment’ Of Black Activists

“We have both of you on our radars …”

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A South Carolina magician with purported affiliations to the Klu Klux Klan (KKK) and Proud Boys nationalist organization was granted a personal recognizance bond after advocating for the “dismemberment” of two black activists last week.

On Wednesday (June 5, 2024), 41-year-old Christoper Edwin Campbell was arrested by deputies of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) for threatening to “cut, corner and quarter” the bodies of Traci Fant and U.A. Thompson, PhD, during a now-viral tirade online.

Following the death of Trayvon Martin in 2012, Fant rose to prominence for organizing volunteer-based advocacy which progressed into creation of her 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Freedom Fighters Upstate. Thompson has has since been embraced by Fant as a fellow freedom fighter.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

“We have both of you on our radars,” Campbell said on or about May 31, 2024. “And the backing that we have with the KKK and the Proud Boys? We have your number. Both of your numbers. Traci Fant and you, U.A. Thompson. So, you have nowhere to hide.”

During his recorded tirade, Campbell touted his alleged alliance with the Sons of Jericho Motorcycle Club (SOJMC)—a supposed gang of former KKK members, active Proud Boys, skinheads, arms dealers and computer hackers, according to a now-deleted Facebook post.

Despite its pacified social media presence, local bikers have declared that SOJMC is a fictitious organization created by Campbell; a master forger hailed by contemporaries as a “very dangerous man … lost in his mind of games.”

About that …

***

? #BREAKING: On Thursday, a magician with purported affiliations to the Klu Klux Klan (#KKK) and Proud Boys was granted bond after calling for the “dismemberment” of two black activists in Greenville, S.C.



Last week, Christoper “Scorpion” Campbell took to Facebook and called… pic.twitter.com/yPx7WokHiA — Andrew Fancher (@RealAndyFancher) June 6, 2024

***

“We now have 75 active members,” the SOJMC wrote on May 23, 2024. “We are open to anyone that shares the passion for the open road, motorcycle riding, Second Amendment, freedom of speech [and] white power … We do not discriminate against your background.”

Come May 27, 2024, Campbell took to YouTube and announced his induction into the supposedly fictitious SOJMC. The newly appointed sergeant at arms thereafter encouraged “the Proud Boys, other hate groups [and] skinheads” to contact him for application details.

A longtime tenant of his former employer, Anderson County coroner Greg Shore, Campbell purports to being a TV magician, ordained minister, licensed pilot, certified paralegal, private investigator, custom jeweler, archeologist and locksmith, among fifteen additional occupations.

“He lives about ten feet from from the shop,” a source familiar with Shore’s longtime company, MedShore Ambulance Service. “Greg Shore has been aware of Campbell’s rhetoric for quite some time now. The coroner put a campaign sign in Campbell’s front yard last week.”

Christopher Campbell (ACSO)

Sourced have since alleged that Campbell was disqualified from Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) class for forgery in 2023. When he was subsequently fired from MedShore, local law enforcement officers were purportedly called to escort him from the establishment.

“U.A Thompson … is a racist,” said the non-credentialed ambulance driver during his aforementioned tirade. “Executed on the spot. You need to have your head chopped off with a guillotine … That’s what you need to be done. You are a piece of shit.”

Come June 6, 2024, Campbell was granted a $1,085 public recognizance bond by Anderson County magistrate Ronald L. Gambrell after being charged with two counts of unlawful communication by ACSO. He has since been ordered by Gambrell to refrain from contacting Fant and Thompson.

“We come to disavow and denounce such hate-filled organization in our community,” Thompson said during a press conference following Campbell’s granted bond. “We do not know if there are others who espoused to the ideals and ideals that he projected forward.”

During Fant and Thompson’s press conference at the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Thursday, in which they were furthermore accompanied by Derrick Quarles, the community advocates once again called for the passing of a hate crime law.

“We are one of two states without a hate crime law,” emphasized Fant on GCSO grounds. “We’re going to push this. We’re going to push this until we can’t push this anymore because it’s unacceptable. And as a community, anybody that stands with us, and is against this type of thing, we need them.

This story may be updated.

***

THE INCIDENT REPORT …

(Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Andrew Fancher (Travis Bell)

Andrew Fancher is a Lone Star Emmy award-winning journalist from Dallas, Texas. Cut from a bloodline of outlaws and lawmen alike, he was the first of his family to graduate college which was accomplished with honors. Got a story idea or news tip for Andy? Email him directly and connect with him socially across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

