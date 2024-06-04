South Carolina solicitor candidate touts cooperation with cops

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

One of the three candidates for South Carolina’s tenth circuit solicitor’s office is touting his ability to work with law enforcement to build better cases – which he says will help put more violent criminals where they belong: Behind bars. He’s also stressing the need to bring victims’ rights back to the forefront of the conversation in our state’s courtrooms.

Assistant S.C. tenth circuit solicitor Danny Fulmer – who has a quarter century’s experience as an attorney (and fifteen years’ experience as an assistant solicitor) – is campaigning to become the top prosecutor in Anderson and Oconee counties. Current S.C. tenth circuit solicitor David R. Wagner recently announced that he would not be seeking reelection, prompting several experienced prosecutors – including Fulmer – to file for the seat.

“As solicitor my focus will be on aggressively prosecuting violent crime and repeat offenders,” Fulmer told this media outlet. “I will work closely with law enforcement to build strong cases that result in successful prosecutions, putting criminals behind bars. I will work hard to keep our community safe by putting criminal predators in prison where they belong while respecting the rights of innocent citizens.”

Fulmer also made it clear that victims of violent crimes would be prioritized under his leadership.

“Crime victims are the heart of the solicitor’s office,” he said. “Fighting for justice for victims is what drives me as a prosecutor. Victims will have a voice and a zealous advocate when I am solicitor.”

Fulmer graduated from Clemson University and the University of South Carolina law school. He has handled hundreds of cases during his career ranging from “DUIs and property crimes to drug trafficking, violent crimes, and murders,” according to his website.

As I noted in our prior coverage of this race, Fulmer is campaigning against and deputy eighth circuit solicitor Micah Black and veteran tenth circuit prosecutor Beth Blundy – whose candidacy we covered here. According to our sources, Black is the frontrunner in the race given his close relationship with the Anderson County sheriff’s office – however Fulmer is supported by numerous Palmetto State prosecutors and Blundy has generated substantial grassroots support.

That could make for a competitive primary election next week …

South Carolina is home to sixteen judicial circuits – each comprised of at least two (and as many as five) individual counties. While judges in these circuits are picked by state lawmakers, solicitors are chosen by the voters in partisan elections. Ten solicitor’s seats are on the ballot this year.

Partisan primary elections will be held next Tuesday (June 11, 2024). If no candidate receives a majority of votes on the first ballot of those races, runoff elections between the top two finishers would be held two weeks later (on June 25, 2024).

