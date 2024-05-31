Mica Miller, Becky Hill, 2024 Elections And More – Month In Review 5/31/2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Each week, our media outlet recaps the top stories we covered over the past seven days in a segment called the ‘Week in Review.’ That show is recorded on Fridays and airs on Saturdays – and is always among our most-watched offerings.

You can check out the latest edition here.

Recently, we’ve launched a new format called the ‘Month in Review.’ As its name suggests, this show recaps our top stories over the previous few weeks. Unlike the ‘Week in Review,’ though, it airs live.

“So if we screw up there’s really not much we can do about,” I noted on this week’s edition.

Our monthly recap is also interactive, getting our audience involved in the selection of its topics as well as the questions asked and answered about them.

This week’s edition covered the ongoing saga of Mica Miller – the beautiful pastor’s wife from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina whose suspicious suicide last month continues to stoke all manner of speculation. I joined our research director Jenn Wood for a deep dive into the Miller story – as well a look at several other true crime stories we are tracking.

For those of you still those of you still following the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga, we also provided an update on the case of former Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill – whose office presided over South Carolina’s ‘Trial of the Century’ last year.

Thanks again to everyone who tuned in for this month’s episode, and we look forward to hosting another ‘Month in Review‘ in late June.

(Travis Bell Photography)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina and before that he was a bass guitarist and dive bar bouncer. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

