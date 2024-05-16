News Flash: Jesus Is Not Your Boyfriend

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

‘I exploit you, still you love me … I tell you one and one makes three.”

That’s a line from Living Color’s 1988 hit ‘Cult of Personality.’ And it’s been ringing in my ears for the last few weeks as media outlets from all over the world have been covering the saga of Mica Miller – the wife of pastor John-Paul “JP” Miller of the Solid Rock at Market Common church in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Miller’s supposed suicide – and the search for elusive answers pertaining to it – has exposed a lot of things.

Among them?

Lingering questions related to the investigation into her death.

Allegations of abuse and harassment against JP Miller.

Questions regarding the church’s finances and the integrity of its “missions.”

Other scandals involving Miller and his family.

One hugely important thing people aren’t discussing? Whether churches like Miller’s – which engage in what some might view as a dolled up, dumbed-down, Scripturally-adjacent, personality-driven version of the Christian faith – are deserving of greater scrutiny.

Allow me to clarify: I’m not knocking anybody’s church (or synagogue, mosque, temple, etc.). And speaking specifically to those who practice the Christian faith, I’m not necessarily saying mega-churches, non-denominational churches or churches led by charismatic leaders (many of whom amass considerable wealth and power from their pulpits) are intrinsically bad things.

They’re not.

***

Like a hammer, gun, gas pedal or a computer keyboard … it’s all in how you use it. “Things” – even pulpits – are amoral. How humans permit ourselves (and ideally, our creator) to flow through us is what determines morality. Or rather manifests our lack of morality in relation to God’s.

But when the “thing” people are using is the cross … and faith in the cross … it gets a little bit tricky.

Playing with bodies? Okay … as long as consenting adults are involved. Playing with minds? I mean … who hasn’t? But playing with souls? Toying with another human being’s eternal destiny? Yeah, that’s different. A lot different. In fact, there’s a Bible verse about millstones and the depths of the sea which comes to mind … not to mention a few scenes from the Indiana Jones’ movies.

While our media outlet is actively seeking truth in response to a litany of unanswered questions about “pastor” JP Miller, it has already become abundantly clear – from leaked messages and videos, sermon excerpts and statements from friends and family – that the man is a textbook narcissist. A master manipulator. A definitional false prophet.

Is he other things? Worse things? We don’t know yet …

It’s also clear JP Miller is not reflective of every mega-church/ non-denominational church pastor … or (hopefully) even a small percentage of them. He’s certainly given these pastors – and organized Christianity – a bad name, but I don’t want to over-extrapolate in assailing him. Or paint with too broad a brush in calling him out. Or proclaim hysterically and hyperbolically that he is the author of some groundbreaking or even record-setting new hypocrisy.

He isn’t … in fact, another Bible verse comes to mind there.

Miller’s fall from grace is instructive, however, in that it informs us of the dangers inherent in belonging to cults of personality. Which are not churches.

***

***

Religion can and should involve and evoke emotion, but it is not emotion. It can inspire and even entertain, but that’s not it’s job. We can have fun worshipping – and we should absolutely derive joy from it – but that is not what it is there for. Religion and worship are about instilling knowledge, understanding, enlightenment, peace, forgiveness, love, compassion, fellowship … all things that can be emotional, but which must remain rooted in the abiding truth of doctrinal purity if they are to have any meaning.

Let me say it more simply: Either religion is moored in the foundational wisdom of its author – or its not. And if it’s not … it’s not church. It’s something else.

When we remove core theological guardrails – when people’s interpretations of centuries-old truths begin eclipsing what the Scriptures actually say – we are treading into the dangerous realm of relativism. Even worse, we become susceptible to false prophets like JP Miller who may be masters at creating “mountaintop” experiences – but who are utterly incapable of truly understanding God and discerning God’s will for their own lives and the lives of their congregants.

Does such theological hijacking happen in certain kinds of churches more often than others? Yes. Which is why it is so important to worship at a church that’s actually built on the solid rock … not the viper-filled, shifting sands of P.T. Barnum-style carnivals.

Church is not there to entertain you – in fact, it’s not about you at all. And anyone who tells you different is lying to you. Or trying to get you to fill a collections plate. Church is there for you to praise your creator, give thanks to your creator, confess your shortcomings to your creator, seek forgiveness from your creator and better understand what your creator seeks of you moving forward. It is about your creator, in other words – and what you can do for him and for those around you.

If you want emotion, entertainment or inspiration … watch a true crime documentary. Go to a rock concert. Find a girlfriend or boyfriend.

Because guess what: Jesus … is not your boyfriend. And luckily for you, neither are the legions of creepy, shape-shifting, doctrine-distorting pastors preaching one set of rules for themselves and another for the flocks they supposedly “shepherd.”

***

