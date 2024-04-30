Hampton County Sheriff’s Office Responds To Shooting In Brunson

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Monday was a busy day for officers of the Hampton County, South Carolina sheriff’s office (HCSO). Following an unfounded bomb threat that caused the evacuation of Hampton Elementary School in the morning, officers were alerted to a reported shooting incident in Brunson, S.C. near Water Street and Grayson Street.

According to an alert sent out by HCSO, “a large police presence has been established in the vicinity to ensure the safety and security of residents and to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.”

Area residents reported seeing a heavy law enforcement response near Exxon station in Brunson – adding that a youth tee ball league was on the field when shots rang out.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

One resident reported seeing an individual shot in the shoulder being transported by helicopter for treatment. HCSO officials confirmed deputies found one individual with a gunshot wound upon their arrival.

Yesterday’s shooting is just another in a wave of violence across South Carolina. On Saturday, April 27, an officer with the Allendale, S.C. police department was shot five times while responding to reports of a shooting in progress.

Only hours before the officer went down, local police pleaded with the public in the aftermath of two previous shootings that left three people wounded and one person – a 14-year-old girl – dead.

One local resident remarked, “It’s starting to feel like the Wild West out here.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact HCSO. Confidential tips can also be submitted through the agency’s anonymous tip line at 1-866-942-1120.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

Jenn Wood is FITSNews’ incomparable research director. She’s also the producer of the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts and leading expert on all things Murdaugh/ South Carolina justice. A former private investigator with a criminal justice degree, evildoers beware, Jenn Wood is far from your average journalist! A deep dive researcher with a passion for truth and a heart for victims, this mom of two is pretty much a superhero in FITSNews country. Did we mention she’s married to a rocket scientist? (Lucky guy!) Got a story idea or a tip for Jenn? Email her at jenn@fitsnews.com.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

