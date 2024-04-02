Charleston Coroner: Body From Castle Pinckney Identified As Missing Resident

The office of Charleston County, South Carolina coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal has confirmed that a body discovered near Castle Pinckney in Charleston harbor yesterday afternoon (April 1, 2024) is indeed that of missing medical university resident Zachary Elder Lewis.

Lewis, 31, originally of Richmond, Kentucky, was reported missing by his family on Easter Sunday (March 31, 2024). According to O’Neal’s office, his body was found the following day on Shutes Folly Island – which is home to Castle Pinckney, an antebellum-era masonry fortification.

Shutes Folly is located approximately 4,500 feet from the homes of Rainbow Row on East Bay Street in downtown Charleston. It is situated between Charleston and Mount Pleasant, S.C. at the confluence of the Ashley and Cooper rivers.

Lewis’ body was reported to Charleston police at approximately 2:35 p.m. EDT and recovered from the uninhabited island by the agency’s harbor patrol unit.

O’Neal’s office has concluded a forensic autopsy but has not released a cause of death. According to police, an investigation into Lewis’ cause of death is underway but that as of this writing, there are no immediate suspicions or indications of foul play.

Lewis was a resident at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and a graduate of the College of Charleston, where he played for the Cougars’ tennis team.

“Zack was a great young man,” a Sullivans Island resident whose child played tennis with Lewis told this media outlet. “He was one of the good guys.”

Lewis was reported missing by his family on Easter Sunday after leaving his residence on Ashley Avenue at approximately 2:00 a.m. EDT.

