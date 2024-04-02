South Carolina Primary Battle Escalates With Explosive Abortion Allegation

“He wanted (her) to have an abortion.”

At the end of our recent recent report regarding various allegations leveled by South Carolina state senator Sandy Senn against her Republican primary opponent, state representative Matthew Leber, the incumbent officeholder told this news outlet Leber was “going to have a lot to explain in his own personal life when it comes to abortion.”

On Monday, Senn’s campaign released a video featuring two anonymous females – one of whom claims to be Leber’s daughter – alleging the pro-life lawmaker pressured her into having an abortion.

“Matt Leber calls himself a pro-life legislator,” the ad stated. “But he is not a pro-life father.”

One of the anonymous individuals depicted in the video claimed Leber “wanted (his alleged daughter) to have an abortion.”

However, “Matt’s daughter did not abort her child,” the on-screen narration noted.

Later in the video, the woman alleged to be Leber’s daughter addressed the lawmaker.

“In the end I won and you lost,” she said. “Because you just missed out on so much.”

Were the allegation against Leber documented – or perceived to be true by GOP primary voters – it could jeopardize Leber’s bid against Senn. Leber’s candidacy has been propelled by Senn’s support of more lenient abortion statues as state lawmakers redefined abortion limits following the U.S. supreme court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

During the legislative battle, Senn told New York Times opinion writer Jane Coaston “I think that I stood, and still stand, at first trimester for a limit.”

South Carolina’s GOP supermajority ultimately passed much more restrictive statute, criminalizing the procedure “if the unborn child’s fetal heartbeat has been detected.”

Leber has contrasted his and Senn’s stances on abortion in a previous statement to FITSNews.

“I voted to eradicate from our state abortion-on-demand,” he said. “Sandy Senn voted against it and received a Kennedy Award for being a liberal leader.”

FITSNews is continuing to investigate the video released by Senn’s campaign, and will update our reporting as more information becomes available. We reached out to Leber’s campaign, but a representative declined to comment given the anonymous nature of the allegations.

