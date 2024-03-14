Former South Carolina Senator Charged With Hit-And-Run

Former South Carolina senator and ex-Charleston County GOP chairman John Kuhn was arrested on Thursday morning after being involved in an alleged hit and run in the Holy City, according to jail records obtained by this media outlet.

News of Kuhn’s arrest was first reported by Ian Kayanja of WCIV TV 4 (ABC – Charleston, S.C.).

In the aftermath of the alleged hit-and-run, a Range Rover sport utility vehicle said to have driven by Kuhn appeared to run over a pedestrian who reportedly witnessed the collision.

“I saw you hit that car,” an unidentified black male yells at the driver of the Range Rover.

The black male is seen pushing against the hood of the Range Rover as he attempts to prevent it from leaving the scene of the reported collision. As the Range Rover moves forward into the intersection of Meeting and Columbus Streets in downtown Charleston, it accelerates quickly and appears to run over the black male – or at the very least knock him to the pavement.

Here is a video of the incident provided to this media outlet …

A vehicle allegedly driven by former state senator John Kuhn strikes a pedestrian in downtown Charleston, S.C. (Provided)

According to jail records (.pdf), Kuhn was charged with hit-and-run resulting in property damage and “improper passing.” He was released less than four hours after being booked on a $10,232 personal recognizance bond – meaning Kuhn did not have to put up any money to post bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on those charges on April 18, 2024.

Kuhn, 61, represented S.C. Senate District 43 (map) from 2001-2003. A decade later, he ran unsuccessfully for the Palmetto State’s first congressional district – receiving 6.5 percent of the vote in a 16-candidate field.

Kuhn was elected chairman of the Charleston GOP in April 2019, but resigned nine months later after a dispute with the party’s treasurer and first vice chairman.

Former S.C. senator John Kuhn (Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center)

No stranger to controversy, Kuhn has long drawn scrutiny for his uneven temperament – including multiple road rage incidents and a 2009 situation in Atlanta in which he was temporarily removed from a domestic flight for refusing to turn off a portable electronic device.

This is a developing story … please check back for updates …

