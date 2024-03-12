Don’t F*** With The U.S. Postal Service

South Carolina man sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute marijuana … using the U.S. Post Office.

A federal judge in South Carolina sentenced an Orangeburg-based drug trafficker to nearly four years in federal prison this week — and is preparing to sentence his confidante — for awakening the sleeping giant that is the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).

Lemont Antwaun Darby, 37, was sentenced to 46 months imprisonment by U.S. district court judge Sherri A. Lydon after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute marijuana, a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office noted.

Evidence presented by assistant U.S. attorney Winston D. Holliday Jr. revealed Darby was a drug trafficker who “regularly” received marijuana through none other than USPS. The packages were purportedly shipped to Columbia from California “and elsewhere,” the release noted.

Ahead of his plea, prosecutors alleged Darby disregarded every one of the ordinances of The Notorious B.I.G.’s hip-hop anthem, “The Ten Crack Commandments” — in which the late New York City-based rapper detailed what never to do as a universal trafficker or entrepreneur.

Case in point …

In March 2022, Darby befriended a mail carrier whose route consisted of the drug dealer’s address. Shortly thereafter, Mjaan Roland, 31, was delivering marijuana across Richland County while sporting USPS colors … until his indictment the following summer.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Darby compensated Ronald for delivering the Schedule I substance by paying him a whopping $100 to $200 for “some” deliveries and doling out “small amounts of drugs” for other deliveries.

The case was investigated by USPS and its counterpart: the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS). Additional agencies included the Office of the Inspector General (OIG), Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) and the S.C. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Darby, formerly represented by Columbia-based attorney Michael Laubshire, faces additional time for pending drug charges in Richland County. Roland, formerly represented by S.C. House Representative Seth Rose, has since pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.

During FY 2022, U.S. Postal Inspectors intercepted approximately 114,697 pounds — more than 57 tons — of “controlled dangerous substances” which led to 2,110 arrests domestically.

Moral of the story? Don’t F*** with the USPS.

