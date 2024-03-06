South Carolina State House Update: Interview With Candace Carroll

If you’ve followed our coverage over the past few months, you know we’ve been keeping close tabs on multiple issues making their way through the South Carolina General Assembly – as well as several looming primary elections involving competitive S.C. State House seats.

Among the issues we are tracking this year? School choice, judicial reform and the push to decriminalize medical marijuana in the Palmetto State.

This week, we welcomed back to our studios Candace Carroll – South Carolina state director for Americans for Prosperity. Carroll’s group has been intimately involved in all of the issues mentioned above. As I have often noted, Candace is one of those rare guests who can seamlessly weave policy and politics into her analysis – breaking down complex legislative processes and assessing their impacts within the corridors of power and on the campaign trail.

Candace updated us on the status of multiple major pieces of legislation moving through the state legislature – including an expanded education scholarship bill, a health care agency consolidation bill, medical cannabis legislation and various proposals to reform the way judges are screened and selected in the Palmetto State.

On each issue, she offered insight as to where these bills currently stand, where they are headed and which elected officials are standing for (or against) them.

To view our conversation, click here …

Lawmakers are fast approaching the midway point of their 2024 session – which will coincide with a key date on the electoral calendar. Filing for partisan primary races in South Carolina begins at 12:00 p.m. EST on March 16, 2024 and closes on April 1, 2024.

Partisan primary elections will be held on June 11, 2024, and if no candidate receives a majority of ballots in a given race, runoff elections would be held two weeks later – on June 25, 2024.

(Travis Bell Photography)

Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina and before that he was a bass guitarist and dive bar bouncer. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven (soon to be eight) children.

