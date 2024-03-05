South Carolina Standoff Ends In Fatal Officer Involved Shooting

A traffic stop in York County, South Carolina escalated into a vehicular chase, which in turn escalated into a multi-hour standoff, which in turn escalated into an officer involved shooting resulting in the death of 62-year-old Charlie Baker of Clover, S.C.

Baker was armed according to reports from law enforcement, although his girlfriend is questioning that narrative.

“We want to know what the initial stop was about,” Cassie Goodale told reporters with Charlotte, N.C.-based Queen City News. “Was he speeding? Was he driving recklessly? I want to know what made them pull him over the first time and what led to the chase.”

“They say he had a gun in his hand, and he wasn’t waving it at anybody, but they just shot him,” Goodale added.

The incident took place during the early morning hours of Sunday, March 3, 2024 on Alexander Love Highway – which intersects with U.S. Highway 321 approximately two miles north of York and roughly fifteen miles from Baker’s home.

Deputies from the York County sheriff’s office encountered Baker following a traffic stop and vehicle chase initiated by the York police department. Baker – who is alleged to have been suffering from mental illness – refused to exit his vehicle and barricaded himself inside. The York County SWAT team responded and attempted to negotiate with him.

According to a news release from the county, lance corporal Berlin Gipson – a member of the SWAT team – discharged his rifle during the incident. Baker died at the scene. No members of law enforcement were injured.

The shooting – and subsequent investigation into it – shut down Alexander Love Highway for several hours.

Per sheriff’s office policy, Gipson was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the shooting by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). That investigation was requested by York County sheriff Kevin Tolson.

Neither SLED nor York County is commenting on the investigation.

SLED investigates officer involved shootings as a matter of protocol in the vast majority of local law enforcement jurisdictions in the Palmetto State – presenting independent, investigative reports to the solicitor with jurisdiction over the county or municipality where the shooting transpired.

The results of this investigation will be provided to S.C. sixteenth circuit solicitor Kevin Brackett, who will determine whether the use of force was justified.

This incident marks the eighth officer involved shooting in South Carolina this year – and the first from York County. There were no officer involved shootings in York County in 2023. The last officer involved shooting with a York County deputy took place in September 2022.

South Carolina set a record for officer involved shootings in 2017 with 49 such incidents. That record was matched in 2020.

