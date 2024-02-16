Guest Column: Nikki Haley A Trailblazer For Conservative Governance In D.C.

“Nikki Haley knows how to fight smart to stop Washington from imposing its nonsense on the rest of the country … nd she could do it for eight years.”

by KURT COUCHMAN & CANDACE CARROLL

Channeling Americans’ frustrations with the federal government propelled Donald Trump into the White House. In office, unfortunately, he had difficulty translating those feelings into an agenda for lasting change. Despite the presidency’s vast resources, Trump’s legislative and bureaucratic inexperience and difficulty focusing on winning strategies led to four years of mostly missed opportunities for a fundamental shift.

Now, facing legal challenges and swing voter skepticism, Trump wants another shot. It’s understandable, but conservatives would do better with a new generation of leaders. Fortunately, former governor and Trump-appointee Nikki Haley knows how to fight smart to stop DC from imposing its nonsense on the rest of the country. And she could do it for eight years.

Back in 2004, Haley was a free-market, limited-government candidate for the South Carolina state legislature, and she defeated a long-time power player for the seat. She stood by those principles even when it annoyed her go-along-get-along colleagues. In 2010, she was the underdog Tea Party candidate for governor. In both cases, voters respected her integrity, and she came from behind and won.

In both state roles, she fought to stop wasteful spending on special interests and to use those savings to cut tax burdens on hardworking South Carolinians. She pushed to cut red tape and kept state debt from growing as the increasingly liberated economy took off.

Haley took on the South Carolina political class and won. We need that in Washington, DC, today more than ever. State legislators used to escape accountability for bad votes by keeping them from being recorded. In the state house, Haley pushed legislation to require recorded votes on everything, and she made sure it got done as governor.

She helped the people get better behavior and better legislators. In her 2017 State-of-the-State address, she accurately said, “we brought a level of accountability to state government that never existed before” and “we changed the structure of a state government that was antiquated and broken.”

Governor Haley used the line-item veto to cancel all kinds of foolish spending. She looked for opportunities to change Columbia and forced it to serve all the people.

“Haley is better prepared to be head of state and commander-in-chief of the armed forces than any president in recent decades…”

When state legislators sought a gas tax increase, Haley insisted on a net tax cut and proposed reducing income tax rates by even more. Months after Haley joined the Trump Administration, the legislature overrode Gov. McMaster’s veto to increase gas taxes and various other fees.

Today, Haley calls for eliminating federal fuel taxes and embracing federalism for infrastructure and much else. Implicitly, that’s a call for ending the federal funds that choke road builders in red tape. States would be free to figure out the best investments for their people’s needs without Washington’s nonsense mandates for this or that special interest or ideological fetish.

Haley’s record as a “proven deal-maker” led Trump to entrust her to advance America’s interests at the United Nations, one of the swampiest organizations on the planet. She learned quickly to navigate this complicated and vicious corner of international politics to get results for the U.S. It probably reinforced her view that freedom at home is the best recipe for a “strong and proud America.” From this experience, Haley is better prepared to be head of state and commander-in-chief of the armed forces than any president in recent decades.

Finally, Haley is deeply principled and committed to conserving the ideals of the nation’s founding: limited, constitutional government that protects equality before the law, freedom, and prosperity. She’s a strategic fighter whose principled-policy-based approach isn’t alienating or polarizing. She doesn’t poison relationships with personal attacks, which keeps the door open for building coalitions on different issues and putting points on the board.

By contrast, the collective “resist” efforts from the political left slowed President Trump’s ability to staff up with Senate-confirmed advisors, and their barrage on congressional offices made it almost impossible for Congress to get to work in the first two years of the Trump administration. Trump’s undisciplined Twitter habits and unfamiliarity with political work didn’t help.

Haley wouldn’t have those headwinds. She appeals to limited-government conservatives like us who want to cut a bloated government back to appropriate activities, end wasteful spending, clean the place up, and make sure bureaucrats carry out the laws instead of making them up. Haley also attracts swing voters who are exhausted by the no-boundaries progressive agenda, which matters for congressional and state races as well. She’s disciplined, understands the give and take of politics at all levels, and knows how to fight smart.

Haley already took on one swamp and won. DC’s problems are different, but she has a track record of demanding and leading a government overhaul and could do it again. Leveraging the Oval Office’s big microphone just as Ronald Reagan once did, President Haley would challenge Congress to fix itself and deliver the results that the American people expect and deserve.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS…

Kurt Couchman advises federal and state policymakers on fiscal policy. Couchman and Candace Carroll are Senior Advisors to AFP Action, which endorsed Ambassador Haley.

