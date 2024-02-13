Cow Carrier Crashes On Interstate 95

Interstate 95 in South Carolina has been temporarily shut down in both directions after a tractor trailer carrying several dozen cows crashed early Tuesday morning. Screen captures from cameras operated by the S.C. Department of Transportation (SCDOT) showed both the northbound and southbound lanes of this major national artery as being closed as of 9:30 a.m. EST.

This media outlet was informed early Tuesday morning (February 13, 2024) of a report of “cows loose on the Interstate in Colleton County.” We have since confirmed the crash of a cattle carrier reportedly based out of North Carolina.

According to our law enforcement sources, the crash took place shortly after 1:00 a.m. EST in the southbound lane of Interstate 95 near mile marker 55. Initial dispatch reports referenced a “semi truck carrying cattle” which landed “in a ditch” after striking a guardrail. The cab of the truck was reportedly “on fire,” while the trailer was “fully submerged” in a nearby creek.

Multiple animals have reportedly perished in the crash, while several others remain unaccounted for.

(Click to view)

FITSNews/ YouTube

One report noted a “black cow running down the interstate,” one of at least five cows which reportedly survived the crash. Another four cows were seen near the banks of the creek.

According to our sources, the trailer was carrying a total of 34 cows – most of which reportedly perished in the crash.

It is not immediately clear how long the Interstate will be closed in the aftermath of the crash, however local law enforcement sources indicated “it will be hours” before the lanes reopen.

“(Ninety-five) will be shut down for a while,” the dispatch report noted.

We are awaiting on an update on the situation from the S.C. Department of Public Safety (SCDPS).

This is a developing situation … please check back for updates.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

